A group of mental health professionals including psychiatrists, counselors and psychologists is establishing a support line dedicated to providing crisis support to New Braunfels health care workers and other first responders.
Starting Monday, health care workers and first responders can access the free service by visiting doxy.me/nbhealthcareworkersupportline from 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. daily. Hours are subject to change with need.
Visitors can click the link during the hours of operation and type their name. When it is their turn, a mental health professional will start the visit. Make sure a camera and microphone are turned on.
New Braunfels psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Whitney Mitchell said local mental health professionals have had the benefit of learning from counterparts in other parts of the country over the last three weeks how best to help the community.
"One of the ways we can support New Braunfels is by providing crisis support to our health care workers and other first responders and connecting them to mental health resources within our community,” Mitchell said. "We are building a framework for crisis mental health services in New Braunfels that I hope will be useful now and in the future.
All information will be kept confidential, and visitors don't need to reveal their names. Brief records will be kept with only the following information noted: type of first responder, length of the call, chief concern and intervention — information that would help develop the service during COVID-19 or future disasters.
"A key benefit to crisis support within our community is that we can offer knowledge about the resources that are available in New Braunfels, and should the need arise we can create services like trauma support groups,” Mitchell said.
Ashlee Albart, a licensed professional counselor supervisor who is working alongside Mitchell to establish the support line, said prioritizing the mental and emotional needs of those members on the front line was a small way mental health professionals could contribute to the well being of the community.
“Health care workers and first responders put their well being on the line day in and day out, without regard for the risks to themselves,” Albart said. "This support line is a way for people enduring some of the most severe experiences during this crisis, to have an outlet to process what can be traumatic and painful for them."
As the wife of a police officer, Albart said she sees first hand the toll working in this environment has on an individual.
"It is not simply a fear of getting sick or infecting loved ones, but it extends to feelings of guilt for his inability to tend to every individual in need, to not be able to offer comfort closer than six feet to those managing a variety of struggles, or even not being able to enjoy the camaraderie of fellow law enforcement officers, as they maintain distance from each other.
Research from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic helps mental health professionals understand the emotional toll first responders may encounter with COVID-19, Mitchell said.
"Many people were affected by post-traumatic stress disorder and depression after SARS, particularly those with the virus, their caregivers and health care workers,” she said. "We hope that by offering support to our health care workers and sharing mental health resources with the community that we may be able to lessen the emotional toll of the current pandemic."
For more information, email NBhealthcareline@gmail.com. Note that the email is only for questions about the support line and should not be used for crisis support.
Resources for the community, including resources for mental health care providers who are providing telemedicine and information about and strategies for managing fear, anxiety and depression are available on www.newbraunfelscovid-19survivalguide.com.
