New COVID-19 cases outpaced recoveries to bring the number of active cases above 1,500 on Monday, while local hospitalizations and Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus declined but remained at high levels.
County health officials reported 103 new cases and 85 recoveries Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,511, up 17 from Friday's report and 57 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 77 are confirmed and 26 are probable.
Twenty-two of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months of age, are people under 20, 10 are in their 20s, 32 are in their 30s and 40s, 28 are in their 50s and 60s and 11 are older than 70.
Officials also confirmed the death of a New Braunfels man in his 50s on Aug. 7 at a San Antonio hospital, bringing the number of fatalities to 369 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.
More than 3,400 Texans have died of COVID-19 in the last month, putting the overall toll above 55,000.
State officials on Sunday reported 2,857 new confirmed cases and 625 new probable cases, a decrease of 1,973 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Of Comal County's active cases, 28 residents were hospitalized with the virus Monday, two fewer from Friday and down three from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one is aged 18 or younger, one is 19 to 29, three are in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, six in their 60s, nine in their 70s and two older than 80.
The number of patients in local hospitals was 75 on Monday, down six from Friday and down 13 from a week ago, with 18 of those patients in intensive care and 15 on ventilators. County health officials said about 93% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
As of Saturday, 13,557 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, an increase of 451 patients a week ago.
State data show that as of Aug. 22, an average of 46 children under 18 were admitted to hospitals each day with COVID-19, compared to 30 in January; adults 30 to 49 accounted for 29% of new hospital admissions for COVID-19, nearly double the January rate.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties fell to 18.72% on Monday from Friday's rate of 20.3%. The rate was 20.89% a week ago.
State health officials reported 825 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 92 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Saturday, state health officials reported 7,830 available staffed hospital beds, including 340 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 20.9% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Monday was 19.25%. The antigen rate was 9.97%.
Texas Department of State Health Services data indicates that 68.15% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58.18% are fully vaccinated as of Monday. The statewide rates stand at 68.12% and 56.71%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 61.17% with one dose and 52.4% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM's State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.