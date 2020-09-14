Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate over the last seven days now sits at 6% — a decline of 3.5% from Friday's report.
That 6% number is the one that public health experts have pointed to as a threshold for areas to remain below.
City and county officials said Monday afternoon that they want the positive trend to continue and for that to happen people need to continue to follow federal and state health guidelines.
“The Comal County Public Health Department would like to reiterate the importance of complying with the CDC recommendation of wearing a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s orders to continue to see the decline in COVID-19 transmission,” Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said. “We have seen a significant reduction in the amount of positives reported to us, just weeks following the order, and would like to see this downward trend continue. Compliance with wearing a face covering in public is something we can all do to do our part in protecting others.”
Other steps people urged include maintaining 6 feet of distance between others, frequent hand washing and avoiding large gatherings. Most of the large scale events in New Braunfels and Comal County have been canceled or pushed online, including Wurstfest and the Comal County Fair.
"Over the last few weeks, Comal County has seen a reduction in positive COVID-19 cases being reported and the testing positivity rate has begun to decrease," New Braunfels Communications Coordinator David Ferguson said in a statement late Monday afternoon. "It’s those encouraging results in our community that make it more important than ever to continue adhering to health and safety protocols."
Those protocols include two orders signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott’s Executive Orders GA-28 and GA-29 remain in effect until they have been modified, amended, rescinded, or superseded by the governor.
GA-28 closes bars and commercial rafting or tubing services, limits group sizes to 10 individuals, limits outdoor gatherings to 10 people with some exceptions, unless otherwise permitted by the mayor or county judge, and institutes a 50% occupancy limit to all business establishments, including restaurants, with certain exemptions.
GA-29 requires every person 10 years of age or older to wear a face covering when inside a commercial entity or other building, a space open to the public or an outdoor public space where it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.
"With the oncoming flu season, the beginning of school, and increased contacts, it is imperative that everyone continue to do their part to help control the spread of COVID-19," Ferguson said.
New cases added, most from backlog
The county added 63 new cases of the disease to its totals, but only 27 of those cases were new. The rest were backlogged cases sent from the Texas Department of State Health services, officials said.
"Thirty-six cases are recovered individuals who tested in August or prior," officials said. "These individuals are not included in our 7-day positivity rate because they are not recent; they do not indicate a spike in local transmission."
Of the 27 new cases, 14 are confirmed and 13 are probable. The county also added 51 additional recoveries to its total.
Comal County now has 332 active cases of the disease with 39 of those patients hospitalized. The county has also had 114 deaths since the pandemic began, with the bulk of those having connections to local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Local hospitals are caring for six COVID-19 patents with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
On Monday the public health department received reports on 22,954 tests conducted with 2,545 confirmed cases and 685 probable cases. That's an increase of 1,142 tests from Friday.
Residents who wish to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.