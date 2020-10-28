New Braunfels police chased a man suspected of driving a stolen pickup – which slammed into one car that was hit by another — before he fled on foot but was quickly arrested on variety of charges, they said Wednesday evening.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said around 6:15 p.m. a New Braunfels Police officer on patrol in the 100 block of Rosa Parks Drive spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of New Braunfels earlier in the day.
Ferguson said when the officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop the truck, which turned onto Farm-to-Market Road 725 and fled at a high rate of speed as it continued eastbound toward Klein Road.
“As the fleeing driver approached the intersection of FM 725 and Union Wine Road, the vehicle crashed into the back of a red Ford Escape stopped at the intersection,” Ferguson said.
He said the crash impact propelled the Escape into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. The suspect exited his pickup and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody without further incident, Ferguson said.
Ferguson said Jesus Romero, 18, of New Braunfels, was taken to Comal County Jail, where he was expected to be charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a vehicle, causing a hit and run accident resulting in damages of $250 or more, and possession of marijuana. Around 8:30 p.m., booking officers at the jail said Romero was in the process of being transferred into their custody and Romero had not been formally charged or bail set.
Ferguson said the driver of the Escape, a 54-year-old McQueeney woman and driver of the blue Ram, a 29-year-old New Braunfels man, were not injured. NBPD Traffic Unit investigators closed portions of FM 725 and Union Wine Road to conduct an accident reconstruction.
“NBPD always appreciates the patience of drivers when these types of investigations occur,” Ferguson said.
