New Braunfels is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases that has local health officials concerned.
Saturday morning, officials said there were five new cases in the city — including a person in their 30s who is hospitalized.
The five new cases pushes Comal County's total confirmed to 99. All of the newest cases are in New Braunfels. The other four cases are self-isolated and include people in their 70s, 50s, 20s and under 18.
With two more recoveries from COVID-19 pushing the county's total to 69, Comal County now has 23 active cases with seven of those patients hospitalized. Another seven patients have died.
Officials said Comal County has confirmed 17 new cases this week — with 14 of those in New Braunfels. That marks the largest increase since the disease was confirmed in the community in March.
The number of active cases has increased by three, but hospitalizations have climbed from two to seven over that time, officials said.
“We are concerned about this spike in cases from New Braunfels,” Cheryl Fraser, the Comal County director of public health said. “As we investigate to determine how they contracted the coronavirus, this uptick in cases reminds us that it remains essential to continue maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Saturday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health received reports of 2,986 tests conducted including 99 positives, 2,821 negatives with 68 results still pending.
Of the 99 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 45 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 15 from north of Canyon Lake, 13 from the Bulverde area, 7 from eastern Comal County, 5 from the Spring Branch area, 4 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 2 from central Comal County and 1 from Schertz.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
