New Braunfels City Council members on Monday unanimously voted to lift a mandate requiring the public to don face coverings while visiting city facilities.
The new policy went into effect immediately. Per Gov. Abbott’s executive order, members of the public visiting city facilities are “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask or other face covering, but they will no longer be required to do so.
On March 8, council members voted to increase capacity and operate all city facilities at 100% occupancy but continue requiring the public to use face coverings when social distancing was not feasible.
That decision came after Abbott’s executive order rescinding statewide face covering and occupancy requirements went into effect.
City Manager Robert Camareno told council members the COVID-19 situation had changed significantly in the weeks following last month’s vote.
Camareno cited the regional hospitalization rate — the percentage of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties — which had moved down from 6.22% on March 8 to 3.92% on Monday and added that state officials had recently updated eligibility rules to allow everyone 18 and older, regardless of occupation or health status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but didn’t recommend a course of action to council members.
Council members appeared ready to lift the city facility mask requirement.
“I think the smartest approach to this, to eliminate conflict everywhere we go, is to allow people to make that decision for themselves,” said Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows. “If you would like to wear a mask, I want to respect that it’s your decision to do so, and I will not criticize you for doing so. If you do not want to wear a mask, I will respect your right to do that, and I will not criticize you for doing so. I don’t want the city council or staff to be in a position where you have to confront someone based on whether or not they are or are not wearing a mask.”
Council member Jason Hurta agreed.
“If you are sick, then folks should stay home, or if they feel like they should wear a mask, then I will absolutely respect that, but it’s time to step out of this,” Hurta said. “Encourage them, but it’s time to get out of this and not mandate it. At Das Rec, they’ve got a busy job over there, and they don’t need to be following someone around and talking about wearing a mask.”
Abbott’s order allowed businesses and other establishments to decide whether to require their employees and customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering. City facilities fall under the category of “other establishments.”
City staff will continue to follow the current COVID-19 policy that requires face coverings while at work and social distancing, among other safety measures.
For additional information about specific city facilities, like Das Rec and the New Braunfels Public Library, visit their respective websites at www.dasrec.com and www. nbtexas.org/library.
For additional information on COVID-19, including local information on testing, vaccinations and case counts, visit www.nbtexas.org/covid-19.
