California-based Landsea Homes Corporation has entered into a agreement to acquire Vintage Estate Homes, a Florida-based homebuilder with communities in Texas, including Comal County.

The $54.6 million cash transaction, which closed Tuesday, marks Landsea Homes’ entry into the Texas housing market.

Vintage Estate Homes currently offers new home communities at Vintage Oaks, west of New Braunfels, Stone Creek Ranch in Boerne, Canyons at Scenic Loop in San Antonio and Belle Oaks in Bulverde.

John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes, said the company had been exploring opportunities to expand into the Texas housing market since late last year.

“As an innovative homebuilder with a long-established presence in these markets, the Vintage Estate Homes team is renowned for providing superior homes at superior value and exceptional customer service with an approach that is very similar to ours,” Ho said. “This acquisition provides Landsea Homes with the immediate opportunity to gain size and scale in key markets that are consistently maintaining strong housing fundamentals.”

Vintage Estate Homes employees are expected to transition and become part of the Landsea Homes team. Builder Advisor Group represented Vintage Estate Homes as its broker in this transaction.

Scott Buescher, president of land and operations at Vintage Estate Homes, said that Landsea Homes’ “veteran homebuilding leadership team is very impressive, as is their forward-thinking vision, deep commitment to a culture of character and integrity, unmatched customer service and dedication to becoming the homebuilder of choice in each of their markets.”

Landsea Homes has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

The company also announced it named Greg Balen as regional president for the company’s new Texas division.

Balen most recently served as regional resident of Landsea Homes’ Arizona Division. Prior to that, he served as the company’s vice president of corporate homebuilding.