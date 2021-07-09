Comal County’s number of active COVID-19 cases remained in the 200s this week but continued to inch up toward the 300 mark.
Over the last week, Comal County added an additional 167 COVID-19 cases to its total, as well as 103 recoveries from the disease.
On Friday, the county’s active case total stood at 295, with 12 people hospitalized — up from five hospitalized on Friday last week.
Hospitals in the county reported caring for 17 COVID-19 patients on Friday, with seven of those in intensive care and three on ventilators. That’s up from the 15 reported last Friday.
County officials have reported 11,550 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020 and climbed above 300 cases again briefly in May of 2021.
County health officials said that there had been no confirmed cases of the new delta variant of the virus in the county.
That variant, which health experts say is more infectious because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies, has been circulating in the San Antonio area, where it now accounts for 20 percent of the cases there, according to media reports.
According to the World Health Organization, the variant is identified in more than 100 countries and regions.
The county’s death toll climbed by two to 328 over the past week, with officials reporting the deaths of two New Braunfels men, one in his 80s on July 2 and the other in his 50s on June 26.
The percentage of regional hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients remained low on Friday at 2.82%.
However, both of Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates crept upwards over the week, with the molecular rate at 5.2% and the antigen rate at 8.83%.
Last Friday’s rates were 3.91% and 5.62%, respectively.
Comal County continues to run ahead of the curve on statewide percentages, with 59.5% of those over the age of 12 receiving at least one dose and 52.32% fully vaccinated as of Friday. The statewide percentages are 58.35% and 50.3%, respectively.
The vaccination rates for Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 52.55% with one dose and 46.53% fully vaccinated, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Comal County Public Health Department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.