Parents of elementary schoolers picking up their kids after school wound up not far from a police car chase that included gunfire Tuesday afternoon.
New Braunfels Police Department officers arrived near Dove Crossing and Eagle Pass around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a female being forced into a vehicle by a male.
“Officers located the vehicle, a dark gray Nissan passenger car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, driving erratically and with items being thrown from the car,” David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator, said.
“The vehicle then nearly crashed into another vehicle, at which point an NBPD officer fired his weapon, successfully striking one of the vehicle’s tires.
“The suspect vehicle then cut across the median in an attempt to turn around and continue fleeing, but another NBPD officer used his patrol vehicle to force the suspect car into a tree along the side of County Line Road, successfully disabling the vehicle.”
Ferguson said the vehicle was occupied by two females and a male, with the male and one female transported by ground EMS to Resolute Health Hospital, where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
“All three have since been detained and are being questioned by NBPD detectives as part of the ongoing investigation,” Ferguson said.
As of 6 p.m. West County Line Road between Chartwell Avenue and Drawbridge Trail remained closed as the investigation continued, police said. It’s unclear if the incident affected kids heading home from New Braunfels Independent School District’s nearby County Line, Walnut Springs and Memorial Elementary Schools.
“The whole area is safe and secure and residents are in no danger,” Ferguson said.
