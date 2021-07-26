Comal County's active COVID case count remained over 500 on Monday, with health officials saying a New Braunfels woman in her 80s is the county's 335th death since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
Officials say the woman passed away on July 18.
New cases
The county added 47 new cases and 34 recoveries on Monday morning, leaving the county's active case count at 535. Of the new cases, 29 are confirmed and 18 are probable.
The newest cases also follow the recent trend of skewing younger, with so many of the county's seniors — more than 80% — vaccinated against COVID-19.
Seven of the newest cases are under the age of 20, 14 are in their 20s, 13 are in their 30s and 40s, 9 are in their 50s and 60s and four are older than 70.
Hospitalizations
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus fell from 20 on Friday to 9 on Monday, officials said. Of those hospitalized, one is 18 or younger, two are in their 30s, three in their 50s, and one each in the 60s, 70, and older than 80.
The number of patients in local hospitals climbed from 29 to 35, with 11 of those patients in intensive care and four on ventilators. Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties continued to climb on Monday, rising to 7.07%. At the start of July that figure was 2.4%.
Positivity and vaccination
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates were higher than 11 percent on Monday, with the molecular rate at 11.18% and the antigen rate at 11.27% The rates are broken down by the type of COVID test that is used. The antigen test has become popular because its relatively inexpensive and quicker to get results.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18. There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12 in the United States. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
“Being vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself against the virus," Cheryl Fraser, the county’s director of public health said during the county's public meeting last week. “We’re also seeing more children who are presenting sicker with COVID-19. You can make an appointment at our public health clinic if you still have not received a COVID-19 vaccine.”
The rise in cases has been attributed to the delta variant of the coronavirus which spreads more easily than earlier versions. Health officials have said the vaccinations are protection against the variant, but that no vaccine is 100% effective.
State health officials said that 99.5% of COVID deaths in the state since early February have been people who weren't vaccinated. Local doctors have said that the majority of the cases they've been treating have also been among those who weren't vaccinated.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 61.38% of those eligible for a shot have been vaccinated with at least one dose, with 53.84% fully vaccinated.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, which contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, those numbers are 54.42% and 47.99% respectively.
All of those percentages don't include the population that is under the age of 12, which isn't yet eligible for vaccination.
