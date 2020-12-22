Kids battling serious illnesses this year will have a local Santa delivering them gifts and carrying a “baby reindeer.”
Nonprofit Light Work 316 Inc. makes fun memories for children and families who are experiencing serious illness, such as cancer. It also helps families financially with rising health insurance bills.
Light Work CEO Abbie Maberry and volunteers prepare gift wish lists from families. They then order the gifts on Amazon. Maberry, sometimes with her daughters’ help, will deliver them to the parents beforehand, so the kids don’t know they come from a nonprofit.
“If mom and dad go to ask for help because of a medical issue their child has, it’s so much pressure on the child — they feel like they are the ones causing this problem,” Maberry said. “We feel like these gifts come from Santa, and mom and dad can make them from whoever they feel they need to come from.”
Maberry also goes by their homes and delivers “Christmas parties in a box,” a package of cookie-making kits, Christmas movies, hot cocoa mix, popcorn and other goodies.
The pandemic has hit families’ income, so Maberry asks kids to make a list of whatever exciting meals and snacks they want. They then go to Costco and Sam’s Club to buy bulk items to deliver them.
Maberry laughed and said they got the biggest container of Oreos she has ever seen in her life.
“During Christmas break when kids aren’t always able to eat at school or mom and dad won’t be there all break, we’ve gone to several families and ask for kids from themselves what would you like to have if they could have any kind of fun food,” Maberry said.
Maberry and volunteers sort and organize gifts in a storage unit, which they use to store gifts for families from Christmas to birthdays.
“We tend to shop toys and stuff,” Maberry said. “We try to keep birthday gifts and just a few things
available in case a child is having a rough time. We do little boxes of fun stuff, if they have special interest we fill that, like if they are interested in superheroes or dolls.”
Maberry also surprises kids with a 3-year-old baby lamb – named Jingle Joy Maberry – which passes as baby reindeer. The Maberrys raise livestock and befriended many local farmers, so a local farm gave them Jingle as a Christmas present.
Maberry and her daughters, Teagan, 11, and Taylor, 19 deliver the gifts and surprise children with Jingle.
“I grew up with animals and so I never realized how often someone doesn’t get to see a livestock animal,” Taylor said. “I have a lot of people walk up and are like ‘Is that a dog? Is that a deer?’ I love it because I get to educate them and be like ‘This is what she does and this is what she’s used for.’”
They take with them “Santa’s Reindeer,” a colorful book by Rod Green, which has a section of baby elves bottle feeding a baby reindeer.
“She is great,” Taylor laughed. “She’s so energetic. It kind of is like you’re holding a baby reindeer.”
Lisa Voigt has helped Maberry with Light Work since it began around 2017. She pitches to Maberry ideas to help the families and helps with ordering Christmas gifts.
“We just think of any way we can to bring little spots of joy here and there,” Voigt said. “We may not be able to help in a humongous way but we can bring a few smiles here and there.”
Many Hands Make Light Work
Taylor said she loves Jingle and bringing the lamb to the kids is a wonderful memory.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Taylor said. “Honestly, you kind of play the role of Santa and an elf for a little while. It makes me feel so good to help out families who may not have a great Christmas because of extensive medical bills, and of course COVID has taken a toll on a lot of families this year.”
Voigt said her child has a severe bleeding disorder, so she sympathizes with families going through major health battles.
“I try to do what I can for all of them because I know it’s kind of a tough thing to be stuck in hospitals and have so many doctors appointments and those things get heavy,” Voigt said. “It’s a lot easier to carry [with others] and you got a lot of people helping you.”
Volunteer Matt Miranda knew Maberry from the Guadalupe County 4-H Administration. Miranda helps put together the Christmas party boxes, shop for gifts and prepare them for delivery.
He said he is happy to help with whatever she needs to help local families, whether that is making it snow in July, helping with movie night at Stars and Stripes Drive-In or picking up supplies.
“[Light Work is] definitely something that’s needed,” Miranda said. “I’ve known lots of families that have dealt with very serious medical issues, either it’s the kids or families. You’d see how much it affects them, so this is a little way I can help those families out.”
As a volunteer, Miranda said he cares about the families and children.
“With Light Work, it’s not something we ever want to take credit for,” Miranda said. “We want to highlight the kids, the families and not so much take credit for ourselves. It’s a really cool worthwhile opportunity to be a part of it.”
As a mother battling cancer, Maberry said she loves the families and volunteers she meets and works with.
“It’s a beautiful community that’s grown out of it,” Maberry said. “We say all the time this is not the group you would’ve ever chosen to be in, but if you had to be in it you have a really great one.”
