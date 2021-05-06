New Braunfels ISD has begun tackling its budget, but there are more than a few holes as they wait for the state to act in the wake of a turbulent year.
The district’s board of trustees held a four-hour workshop Tuesday on the budget, looking at decisions about programs and funding ahead of a Monday board meeting.
Clint McLain, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, presented an overview of the process to the board. No action was taken on Tuesday, but the board is gearing up to take action on one item regarding workers compensation on Monday.
McLain said the budget looks positive based on enrollment growth, since districts receive state funding based on how many students are enrolled and attend, but he is waiting on the state to release information on how much it is allocating to districts — especially in COVID relief — before anything is set in stone.
“It’s a big up in the air,” McLain said.
The state calculates district funding not solely on enrollment but Average Daily Attendance — the total days of student attendance divided by the total days of instruction. NBISD’s average daily attendance for 2019-2020 was 8,717.542, or about 8,717 students on average attending on any given day, according to Texas Education Agency data.
To maintain a positive stream of state funding, the district must grow at about 3.72%, or with 345 additional students enrolled. This would achieve the same average daily attendance from this year into the next school year, giving them steady state funding.
These numbers are based on an enrollment “snapshot” taken on April 1. Historically the district loses some students every year who move away or leave the district for some other reason.
This percentage growth would bring the district’s total enrollment to about 9,580 students, with a total revenue projection at approximately $82 million, pending legislative action, McLain said.
State funds
The state last Wednesday released $11 billion of $18 billion in available federal stimulus money for public schools. This money was set aside by Congress for Texas public schools to cover pandemic-related expenses.
The state has allocated certain funding for NBISD already in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds — also called ESSER. The district received ESSER I category funds, about $1,020,770, for items such as personal protective equipment and technology instructional items. The district has until Sept. 30, 2022, to use these funds. Others categories have yet to be announced, which would include COVID relief from the state.
“Once the grant application process is completed and the funds are awarded to the district, NBISD will have access to a little over $6 million,” McLain said. “With which the district will work to serve the learning loss that has occurred due to COVID as well as addressing student social and emotional needs among other concerns.”
Employee Pay
Each year districts across Texas review their pay for employees, from teachers to paraprofessionals such as secretaries and janitors. The teacher base pay is about $51,500, and the district typically increases pay by 2% or 3% each time.
Board vice president Wes Clark said looking at the district’s pay scale shows that pay is “competitive.”
“It shows we’re taking care of our teachers,” Clark said. “It’s a great chart to see that.”
Interim superintendent Dr. James M. Largent said pay will sometimes increase alongside insurance rates increasing, canceling out that raise.
The district will soon address insurance rates, but it has not yet received information to see if they need to adjust or not.
Worker compensation will be assessed as well since the district has a surplus in the fund.
That’s a topic the board will discuss Monday, McLain said.
Moving Money Around
As the budget process continues, the board will assess what needs additional funding, what might need cuts and where to put any surplus money.
Everything is preliminary as they wait on the state and to see what budget requests come through.
One consideration is a request for middle school soccer, with a 7th and 8th grade combined boys soccer team and a girls soccer team.
The middle school requested four coaches, a head coach and an assistant coach for each boy and girl team.
These four tiers would take stipends since they would already be teachers at the school taking on an after-school activity.
Another consideration is what to do with crossing guards, since the city contracts out from a California company for crossing guards.
The city is paying about $200,000 in revenue for the company to use crossing guards who are paid about $12.15 an hour.
The company does the training, equipment, hiring and insuring the crossing guards.
If the district wants to enter into an agreement with this company, that will need to be worked into the budget.
Another recommendation to the board was hiring a third party to develop a master plan for facility assessment. The district must tackle projects such as a new roof for Oak Run Middle School and painting Veramendi Elementary School’s hallways.
It also has a potential bond expected for November for projects such as finishing the second high school — New Braunfels Long Creek — and another elementary school.
“You need to have a comprehensive plan years in advance,” Largent said.
When it comes to staffing, the board will also assess what positions must be filled and what might need to be cut. There are about 45 positions vacant, with an additional 11 special education positions that need to be looked at.
Some of those positions include shop manager/locksmith and “all the maintenance workers we can get,” McLain said.
These positions were open — usually because they simply could not be filled, since it has been difficult finding people for them.
Clark said when it comes to eliminating any of these positions, the board needs more information.
The board’s next budget workshops will likely be within the weeks of May 24 to 28 and June 7 to 10.
The board’s regular meeting will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the NBISD Administration Center Boardroom off 1000 North Walnut Avenue.
