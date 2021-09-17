Comal County health officials on Friday reported an additional COVID-19 death, and new cases slightly outpaced recoveries to set a new active case peak.
The death toll rose to 405, as officials confirmed the death of a New Braunfels woman in her 60s at home on Sept. 9.
As of Thursday, 59,980 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020. Nearly 7,000 Texans have died in the last month.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
County health officials reported 81 new cases and 79 recoveries on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,662, a new record, up one from the previous day and 279 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 54 are confirmed and 27 are probable.
The majority of the new cases reported on Friday are people under the age of 50.
Twenty-eight of the new cases are people under 20, four are in their 20s, 23 are in their 30s and 40s, 19 are in their 50s and 60s and seven are older than 70.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 46 COVID-19 patients on Friday, up two from the previous day and 14 from a week ago, with 12 of those patients in intensive care and seven on ventilators. According to county officials, about 94% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Of Comal County’s active cases, 30 residents were hospitalized on Friday, up two from the previous day and two from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, eight in their 50s, eight in their 60s, six in their 70s and two older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
On Thursday, state officials reported 14,931 new confirmed cases and 3,752 new probable cases, a decrease of 1,194 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Wednesday, 12,597 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 889 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 15.88% on Friday, down from Thursday’s mark of 16.41%.
State health officials reported 569 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 62 available staffed ICU beds. The region’s hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Wednesday, state health officials reported 7,310 available staffed hospital beds, including 326 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19.1% of total hospital beds.
The county’s seven-day positivity molecular rate on Friday was 15.78%. The antigen rate was 8.21%.
As of Friday, DSHS data indicated that 70.15% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 61.19% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 70.48% and 59.79%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.08% with one dose and 55.31% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing has resumed in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
