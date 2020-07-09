The Texas Republican Party continues to battle Houston officials who canceled their in-person statewide convention due to COVID-19, but Comal County’s GOP chair said she’s intent on leading local delegates to the three-day event.
Sue Piner couldn’t say how many of the county’s 79 delegates and 50 alternates will join her next Thursday through Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. She called the situation “fluid” on Thursday after party officials filed for a temporary restraining order that would allow the event to continue at the venue.
“I’m ready to go,” she said. “It’s not going to be dangerous — they are taking every precaution available.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said city lawyers on Wednesday exercised provisions in the rental contract with the GOP, canceling it due to public safety concerns over the coronavirus.
Turner, a Democrat who had resisted previous calls to cancel the convention, said his decision wasn’t driven by politics.
“The public health concerns outweighed anything else,” Turner said on Wednesday.
State Republican chair James Dickey accused Turner of trying to deny the GOP’s “critical electoral function,” and said the GOP was considering court action, which happened late Thursday.
Mark Dorazio, state GOP executive committeeman representing Texas Senate District 25, said Turner did an about face since his stance three weeks ago in allowing the convention to proceed.
“He then changed his tune and requested us to withdraw our convention,” Dorazio said in a letter to District 25 delegates on Thursday. “The State Republican Executive Committee, through a Zoom meeting, decided to proceed with the convention as planned.”
Dorazio said a cancellation would cost the party more than $500,000.
“A lawsuit was filed today in return by the Republican Party of Texas in the District Court in Houston for breach of contract,” he said. “A temporary restraining order has been filed, and a hearing is taking place at 4:30 p.m. in an attempt to restrain the mayor from canceling the event.”
Dorazio said if the decision is upheld and affirmed on appeal, the GOP will keep proceeding up the judicial ladder to the “the next higher court.”
“We are intending to continue to hold this convention as planned as we feel it is in the best interest of our party, and the process that we go through at our convention,” he said. “A few different options are being considered, and a virtual convention could be a possibility. If you could be patient for a while longer, we will soon learn how we will need to proceed and notify you once those decisions are made.”
Gov. Greg Abbott, the state’s top Republican, had publicly deferred to state party leaders who last week voted by a 2-to-1 margin to go forward with an in-person event.
Asked by a San Antonio TV station on Tuesday if the GOP convention violated terms of his executive order restricting outdoor gatherings of 10 or more, Abbott said enforcement of that is up to local authorities — adding party conventions are exempt under the terms of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Act.
Abbott will be one of the several officials that will address the convention via video.
Piner said she has faith in the health and safety amenities the Brown Convention Center has to offer.
“Masks, hand sanitizer, hand washing stations and police inside and out,” she said. “From a safety standpoint, everything is covered — along with social distancing at each meeting we’ll have over the three days.”
