Comal County added five new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional recoveries on Thursday morning, totals that pushed the county's active case count below 100 for the first time since mid June.
The five newest cases are all probable — meaning that they've met two of three criteria, including a positive quick-result antigen test, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and close contact with a confirmed positive case.
The latest cases bring the county's total to 3,534 since the pandemic began in March with 3,323 of those patients recovered. The county's death toll for the pandemic stands at 116, with many of those associated with outbreaks that reached into area nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
The county now has 95 cases of COVID-19 with nine of those patients now hospitalized. The county was last below 100 cases on June 16.
On Thursday, local hospitals were caring for five COVID-19 patients with two of those in intensive care and one on a ventilator. That number could include local patients, as well as those from outside the county.
As of Thursday morning, Public Health has received reports of 26,014 tests conducted with 2,766 confirmed cases and 768 probable cases. That's an increase of 225 tests from Wednesday's report.
The county's seven-day positivity rate is down to 6.88% from Wednesday's 8.69% The state's positivity rate is 8.08%
Health officials have said that the positivity rate will fluctuate, but are keeping an eye on the overall number of new cases, which continue to be low.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Around the world
Missouri reported an increase of more than 1,500 confirmed coronavirus cases.
The state health department says Thursday that Missouri had 1,505 new cases and 23 more deaths. That brings the statewide totals to 137,156 cases and 2,259 deaths.
State health data shows 1,344 Missourians were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 on Wednesday. The seven-day average for hospitalizations was 1,204, also a new high since the start of the pandemic.
In Nebraska, the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus set a record Thursday when it hit 288.
State statistics show that hospital capacity is tightening up with only 22% of the state’s intensive care beds available.
The rate of new cases remains high in Nebraska with the total number of cases is approaching 50,000. The state had the eighth-highest rate of new cases, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average of the positivity rate in Nebraska declined slightly over the past two weeks, going from 12.71% on Sept. 23 to 12.23% on Wednesday.
Italy’s second wave of coronavirus infections have hit a new high, with 4,458 confirmed cases, the highest number of new infections since April.
Italy’s southern Campania region added 757 cases, with the virus bearing down in southern regions far less equipped to handle it.
Campania, the region that surrounds Naples, in recent days has ordered bars and restaurants closed by 11 p.m. and was nearly a week ahead of the national government in mandating masks outdoors.
Campania’s governor, Vincenzo De Luca has warned: “Let’s understand one another: We have to return to the rigorous behavior of February, March and April, otherwise we’ll be hurt.”
Paris hospitals are activating emergency measures to cope with COVID-19 patients, who are filling 40% of the region’s intensive care units.
The French health minister is expected to announce new restrictions Thursday for areas where hospitals are facing strain and infections are mounting. Authorities already shut down bars in Paris and several cities and limited private gatherings.
The emergency hospital measures can involve adding hospital beds and postponing non-urgent surgery. Such measures were taken in March and April when the pandemic first appeared in Europe.
France reported a record daily count of 18,700 new cases Wednesday, and COVID-19 patients now occupy a quarter of ICU beds nationwide.
France has recorded more than 693,000 cases and 32,463 confirmed deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
