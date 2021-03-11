Comal County officials are pleased with the pace and performance of COVID-19 clinics, which this week staged two more mass inoculations at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
“As of (Wednesday) we held our 10th mass vaccination clinic at the Civic Center,” Cheryl Fraser, the county’s public health director, said during Thursday’s commissioner’s court meeting. “It was our fourth second-dose mass vaccination clinic, and we administered 2,053 Moderna vaccines.”
Fraser said of the county’s 47 registered COVID-19 vaccine providers, 19 have administered 13,900 doses. She said public health has administered 16,300 doses and plans to administer up to 6,000 first and second doses next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for a total of 22,300.
“Combined with our local providers, 30,200 vaccines have been or are on standby to be administered,” she said.
County Judge Sherman Krause said he continues to be amazed at the county’s performance.
“This comes at the risk of sounding like a broken record, but it’s exciting to see the community coming together,” he said. “You have the city, the county, the New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team, groups of volunteers, student nurses, and fire department and county EMTs — just so many people coming together during these clinics to help provide for the health of our community.”
Krause said in recent weeks the county has worked with the Comal and New Braunfels independent school districts in getting their staffs vaccinated.
“We’ve made a big impact on getting most of those vaccinated,” he said. “Yesterday, we reached out to private schools because we want them to have the same opportunities.”
Krause sent emails to Schertz John Paul II, New Braunfels Christian Academy and other area private facilities to get their staffers vaccinated while out on spring break.
“We want to vaccinate those teachers and employees who have face-to-face contact with students,” he said. “We could potentially have between 500 and 1,000 doses available for employees at those schools.”
Fraser said the county distributed 2,095 vaccines Tuesday.
“I would like to thank the New Braunfels CERT team, which continues to work hard out there, and the students from Galen College of Nursing,” she said. “Yesterday was our last day with them for a few weeks but we’re working with some other local schools to continue that effort.
“The city of New Braunfels fire department EMTs and paramedics have stepped in to help vaccinate people, and our local school district nurses have helped relieve nursing students so they can be able to have lunch and take a break.
“And we want to thank the Salvation Army for providing the lunches, which is a great service that keeps us at the Civic Center instead of going out and fighting traffic to go get lunch.”
Cases update
On Thursday the county reported 12 new cases and no additional COVID-19 deaths, as the numbers of active cases declined again. Also dipping for the first time since the start of the month were the local hospitalizations which slipped from 48 to 43.
Fraser told county commissioners only 134 cases were reported during the past week for a total of 9,380. There are 351 active confirmed and positive cases. There have been 298 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally in March of last year.
“Of the new cases, six are confirmed, five are probable and one is a suspect case,” she said.
County hospitals are now caring for 18 COVID-19 patients, with eight in intensive care and six on ventilators. Forty-eight more have recovered from the virus for a total of 8,731.
The county’s molecular positivity rate was at 73.45% as of Wednesday, compared to the state’s 7.28%, and the county’s antigen positivity rate was at 10.71%, compared to the state’s 3.23%. Health officials have said that so few people are taking the molecular tests now that the statistic is skewed.
Fraser said the area’s Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity in a 23-county region that includes Comal County and San Antonio and extends southwest to the Mexico border, was at 5.59% as of Tuesday.
Vaccine next steps
“Our website will be updated as more vaccines become available to the public,” Fraser said, adding it has information on 1A and 1B eligibility and on the 1C category recently approved by the Texas Department of State Health Services for ages 50-64 beginning Monday, March 15.
“If you’re scheduled for a first or second dose, and you do not have your forms printed, there are also forms available on the public health website that you can bring along with your identification to your clinic,” she said.
The county reminds its COVID-19 Vaccination Standby List is open and registering residents who meet 1A and 1B criteria, including those 65 and older. Registration is available through the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us; those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
“Following state guidelines, we’ve been working to get our most vulnerable population vaccinated against the coronavirus,” Krause said. “We want to do one more big push to get people who are 65 and older vaccinated before the state moves on the next phase.”
Krause said he has received several thank-you notes from residents and visitors complimenting the county’s vaccine clinics.
“People are very appreciative of the opportunity to get vaccinated but they are also very appreciative of the way the clinics are organized, how public health is planned everything out and just how nice everybody is,” he said. “It’s really nice to see that.”
In advertising the availability of the Covid-19 Vaccines in Comal County, it would be very helpful to thre community to let the people being called for an appointment from the list they have to tell the potential receipients of the vaccine what is the type of Vaccine they will be getting? In other words, is it Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson. I for one will only take the Johnson and Johnson and no other types. So now after being told I can get a vaccine on March 17th, 2021, I have to finish out the process and do not know what type is being administrated so I can't or should not waste their time if it is NOT Johnson and Johnson. They shouold always tell us what company they are using or which vaccine company I should say. Please try and get this info to the Comal District office because it is very bothersome and troubling to not have this information because if I were to go there and J&J was not being given I would just have to leave and no vaccine taken.
Checking with the county, Comal still only has Moderna. If you want the J&J, I believe Seguin has that one if you can make that trip.
