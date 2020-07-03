Statewide elections have never happened during a pandemic in mid-summer —the likely reason why Comal and Guadalupe county voters haven’t flocked to the polls for party primary runoffs.
Registered voters in both counties cast only 6,420 in-person and mail-in ballots during the first four days of early voting for Republican and Democratic candidates through Thursday. Balloting ahead of the July 14 election took a two-day hiatus Friday and Saturday for the July 4 holiday but resumes Sunday. So far, mailed ballots have outpaced in person votes at polling centers in both counties.
Unofficial totals indicate of 3,659 of 108,122 eligible Comal County voters had cast 1,829 ballots at five polling sites with another 1,830 mailed in. Guadalupe County’s 2,761 ballots included 1,202 cast at four sites another 1,559 mailed.
“It’s rare to see more mail-ins at this point,” Comal County Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said. She doubts the flap over expanded mail-in balloting — sought by Democrats over voter fears of contracting COVID-19 at polling sites and rebuffed by the Texas Supreme Court — led to more mailed ballots to this point.
Without local runoff races, voters are choosing between the top two candidates in Republican and Democratic primary elections who failed to exceed 50% pluralities on March 3. The winners will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Because of COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period, which began June 29 and ends Friday.
Voters in both counties are selecting Democratic nominees for the U.S. Senate and Texas Railroad Commission, with Republicans selecting nominees for Place 5 on the State Board of Education and District 35 (some also District 15) in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Balloting is open to all registered voters, regardless if they cast ballots in March. Those did must cast ballots with the same party — and all who are able must vote in person.
Republicans are casting more votes in both counties.
Of 1,992 GOP ballots in Comal County, 1,250 were cast in person with 742 through mail. Democrats’ 1,667 votes included 1,088 through mail and 579 in person. Guadalupe County Republicans cast 1,623 ballots, 842 in person and 781 through mail; Democrats tallied 1,138 votes, with 360 in person and 778 through mail.
Jaqua said Comal’s early voting sites include face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, with Plexiglas shields at qualifying tables and machines, and finger cots or disposable stylus for casting ballots. Voters can request curbside services if needed at all locations.
Despite Gov. Abbott’s orders issued Thursday mandating all Texans to don face coverings to prevent spreading the virus, Jaqua said they are not mandatory inside polling locations.
“We cannot deny a voter the right to vote if they are not wearing a mask,” Jaqua said. “But they are highly recommended by the Texas Secretary of State.”
These Comal County early polling locations will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday:
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 2 p.m. Friday)
These Guadalupe County early polling sites will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday:
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
For more, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites.
