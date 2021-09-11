The New Braunfels Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a car after a truck driver was hit and killed on Saturday morning.
Authorities say at around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of I-35 North at Hwy 46 for a report of a pedestrian accident.
They arrived and found the driver of an 18-wheeler had pulled over onto the shoulder of the highway and was standing near the back left corner of the trailer when he was struck by a car traveling northbound, authorities said.
That vehicle, a silver 4-door Dodge Neon, attempted to swerve away from the trailer on the shoulder and struck the driver (as well as the back of the 18-wheeler) with the back right passenger side of the car, police said.
The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 54-year-old man from Dale, Texas, was killed. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The car's driver did not stop to render aid and the police now want the public’s help in locating it, authorities said.
Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a silver 4-door Dodge Neon, possibly a 2001 to 2005 model and will have significant damage to the right back passenger side.
Anyone with information about the location of this vehicle or its driver should call 911 or the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.
