New Braunfels City Council members on Monday gave initial approval to an item restricting parking around the landscaped islands that lie on the outside edges of the city’s Main Plaza.
Public Works Director Greg Malatek told council members that the city’s Parks and Recreation Department requested the restriction around the landscaped islands, as vehicles have been obstructing the flow of traffic and preventing Parks Department employees from accessing the landscaping and downtown public restrooms to perform cleaning and maintenance.
“It’s impairing mobility,” Malatek said. “Probably the biggest thing is, for folks that have parked in the designated parking, if somebody was to back up, they could hit one of these vehicles.”
According to city officials, the parking around the landscaped island on the west side of Main Plaza has also been a concern from business owners downtown.
Malatek said city staff reached out to the Police Department to confirm that the request for restricted parking was not already covered under an existing ordinance. The police department confirmed this, Malatek said, and requested that the parking restriction extend to all four landscaped islands around Main Plaza to avoid confusion for drivers on where parking is allowed.
As the road that runs through Main Plaza is part of the state highway system, Malatek said city staff reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The state agency did not express any concerns with the proposed parking restriction, he said. The measure requires a second reading and approval of the council before the restrictions go into effect.
In other action
In other business, council members approved the first reading of an ordinance creating school speed zones on West Klein Road and South Walnut Avenue. If approved after a second reading, the measure would establish two separate school speed zones for the new New Braunfels Middle School on Settlers Crossing, which is expected to open this fall, as well as for Klein Road Elementary.
A proposed 20 mph school speed zone on South Walnut Avenue would begin about 250 feet northwest of the intersection with Settlers Crossing and extend to 250 feet southeast of the intersection.
A separate proposed 20 mph school zone on West Klein Road would begin about 325 feet southwest of the intersection with Klein Way and extend to 300 feet northeast of the intersection.
The proposed school zones and associated traffic control are based on a school route plan serving the existing elementary and proposed middle schools.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
- Approved the submission of the Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan, and associated funding recommendations, for Program Year 2021 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling at 218 S. Peach Ave.
- Approved with a 4-1 vote, with Council member Jason Blakey opposing, the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Type 2 special use permit to adopt a site plan and establish development standards for an RV Resort in the 700 block of North Walnut Avenue.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the requested abandonment of a 0.366-acre portion of Tolle Street right-of-way, located between South Gilbert Avenue and the terminus of Tolle Street.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance defining efficiency/studio apartments and identifying parking standards for that type of housing at 1.1 spaces per unit.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the Project Plan and Reinvestment Zone Financing Plan for the Reinvestment Zone No. 1 and approved a second amendment to the Economic Development Agreement with A-L 95 Creekside Town Center, L.P. The measure removes the 1/8 cent sales tax contribution, which will generate at least $370,000 in additional sales tax revenue to the city’s general fund. City officials said the TIRZ fund will still have adequate capacity for future investments.
- Named Council member Lawrence Spradley as an alternate to the Alamo Area Council of Governments Board of Directors.
- Approved in a 4-1 vote, with Spradley in opposition, the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 60.1 acres located east of the intersection of FM 1044 and Michelson Lane, from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “ZH-A” Zero Lot Line Home District.
- Approved the installation of speed humps on Misty Acres Drive between State Highway 46 and Lake Front Avenue.
- Postponed action on the first reading of an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the intersection of West County Line Road and Chartwell Entry until Aug. 9.
Mayor Rusty Brockman and Council member Jason Hurta were absent from the meeting.
