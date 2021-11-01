It might be time for that light jacket or fleece sweater and maybe an umbrella.
According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service, a cold front arriving midweek could mean big changes across South Central Texas at the middle to the end of the week.
Forecasters expect fair skies and unseasonably warm temperatures with a high in the lower 80s on Tuesday, but according to NWS Meteorologist Aaron Treadway, a fairly strong arctic cold front and an upper-level disturbance will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday through early Thursday along with temperatures turning quite unseasonably cold Thursday through Saturday.
“A lot of our October fronts have been more Pacific in origin, so they’ve cooled us down 10 degrees for a couple of days — this one has a lot colder, more northern, more polar air mass behind it, which is what’s going to cool us down more significantly this time around,” Treadway said. “That cold front is going to combine with a weak upper-level disturbance and then plenty of moisture sitting around ahead of the front to produce the rainfall.”
According to the NWS forecast, the best chances for precipitation are Wednesday evening. Rain chances then decline Thursday morning.
“In past fronts, we’ve seen more of a squall line-type feature,” he said. “This one, because we have less moisture, it will be more of a mostly moderate to light rain with a couple of isolated thunderstorms-type. The result of that is going to be a longer period of rainfall, so at least here in town, we could see rain starting as early as Wednesday morning.”
Treadway said the area could see as much as an inch of rain over a 24 to 36-hour period, but no flash flooding is in the forecast as meteorologists expect moderate to light precipitation to fall over a longer period.
Expect high temperatures to reach the low 70s on Wednesday and the low 60s on Thursday.
Low temperatures will dip into the low 50s on Wednesday night and the mid-40s Thursday night.
Forecasters expect conditions to dry out and skies to clear just in time for Wurstfest and over the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-60s on Friday, near 70 on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday.
However, evenings will remain chilly with overnight low temperatures Friday and Saturday expected in the 40s Friday and Saturday.
“We should see a true taste of fall,” Treadway said.
