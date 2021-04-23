New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to discuss and consider a recommendation by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation approving an expenditure of up to $400,000 to Frantic Holdings, LLC for a project that would bring high-speed broadband infrastructure and services to commercial customers in downtown and other areas of the city.
As part of an effort to increase broadband availability, the EDC in May 2020 contracted with Alk Development Services to oversee the project plan’s development with Frantic that would bring broadband services at affordable rates to downtown businesses initially.
Frantic plans to utilize existing street poles to deliver backbone routes and connections to each building, using available city and New Braunfels Utility easements as necessary.
The agreement calls for EDC to subsidize a portion of this cost and the “commercial last mile” connection, at a total expense of up to $400,000.
Council members will also issue proclamations for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, National Bike Month and Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. Presentations will include an Arts and Humanities Award from the Texas Recreation and Park Society recognizing the “Recipes for the Soul” Cookbook and a Planning Excellence Award from the Texas Recreation and Park Society honoring the Dry Comal Creek Greenway Master Plan.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89332004990.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 893 3200 4990
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
ALSO ON THE AGENDA...
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
- Consider the appointment of Mason Standley to the Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
- Consider a resolution consenting to the issuance of unlimited tax bonds by Comal County Water Improvement District No. 1a (Veramendi), a water improvement district located within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the city.
- Consider authorizing the city manager to execute an interlocal cooperative purchasing agreement with the city of Frisco in accordance with the Interlocal Cooperation Act, Chapter 791 of the Texas Government Code for goods and services.
- Consider a purchase with August Industries Inc. for three Bauer Unicus Breathing Air Compressor Systems for fire stations 2, 3, and 7.
- Consider a Change Order with Acme Bridge Co. for the relocation of a New Braunfels Utilities waterline in conjunction with the reconstruction and realignment of Elizabeth Avenue from Landa Park Drive to Hinman Island Drive.
- Consider issuing a professional services agreement with K Friese & Associates for third-party review for engineering development permit reviews as needed by the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department.
- Consider a budget amendment in the fiscal year 2020 general fund.
- Consider the issuance of competitive sealed proposals for a stormwater treatment basin adjacent to the Elizabeth Avenue realignment.
- Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a request from the Sophienburg Memorial Association to waive development-related fees for platting and expansions to the Sophienburg Museum & Archives at 401 West Coll St.
- Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 47 acres located at the northeastern corner of the intersection of Orion Drive and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “R-1A-4” Single-Family Small Lot Residential.
- Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 2 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of New Braunfels, establishing the rules and order of business of the New Braunfels City Council.
- Discuss and consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 21 acres located at the northern corner of the intersection of Goodwin Lane and Orion Drive, from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “ZH-A” Zero Lot Line Home District.
- Discuss and consider acceptance of the fiscal year 2020 Audit and Comprehensive Annual Financial Report performed by Belt Harris Pechacek, LLLP.
- Discuss and consider approval of the appointment of two individuals to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 12, 2024.
- Discuss and consider approval of the appointment of one individual for a term ending Dec. 8, 2023, to the River Advisory Committee.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow multifamily residential use - up to 24 units per acre - in the “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District on about 10 acres located at the northwest corner of the intersection of East Common Street and Old FM 306.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family residence in the C-2 Central Business District at 307 W. Bridge St.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 2.3 acres addressed at 948 Broadway from “M-2” Heavy Industrial District to “MU-A” Low-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning of about 4.3 acres located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Gruene Road and Ewelling Lane from “R-2” Single and Two-Family District to “C-O” Commercial Office District.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to amend an existing special use permit to allow an addition to a non-conforming single-family residence in the “M-1” Light Industrial District, addressed at 394 North Market Ave.
- Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 48 acres located in the 2200 block of FM 1102, from “M-1A” Light Industrial District to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
