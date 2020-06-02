A San Antonio man who argued with two Corpus Christi women before backing into them with his pickup truck was arrested on aggravated assault charges Monday, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels Police department officers were called to a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of Oasis Street around 1:06 a.m.
“Two females were walking a dog in near a hotel when a large dark-colored Ram pickup truck recklessly entered the parking lot and nearly hit their dog,” Ferguson said.
Not long after the women confronted the driver, the spat turned into a physical altercation.
“The driver put his truck in reverse and hit one female, then shifted forward and tried to sideswipe the other. The first female had serious but non-life threatening injuries,” Ferguson said, adding the man sped out of the lot.
Both women and other witnesses provided police with descriptions and NBPD units located the truck a short distance away, in the 600 block of Creek Avenue, where the suspect, Adrian Garza Jr., 21 of New Braunfels, was taken into custody, Ferguson said.
As he was being led away to Comal County Jail, Garza bit one of the arresting officers and spat in another officer’s face, Ferguson added.
The two alleged victims, one 30 and the other 43, were taken by New Braunfels Fire Department ground EMS to a San Antonio hospital, Ferguson said. The younger woman was treated for more serious injuries; the elder woman for minor injuries, he added.
Already facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both first-degree felonies, Garza Jr. was also charged with assault of a public servant and harassment of a public servant, both third-degree felonies. He remained jailed Tuesday under $220,000 bond.
(0) comments
