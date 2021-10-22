We have a winner.
Voters have selected Fischer Park in New Braunfels as one of two winning projects in the 2021 Niagara Perk Your Park Contest from Niagara Bottling in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
The contest is part of the Niagara Perk Your Park Project, which focuses on park and community space revitalization across the country.
As one of the winning park projects, Fischer Park will receive a renovation worth $90,000.
“We are so excited to receive this funding from Niagara to improve Fischer Park,” said New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke. “We are thankful for the community support throughout the contest. We know our residents love Fischer Park, and now there will be even more to love thanks to this grant.”
Fischer Park was one of six projects in the Perk Your Park Contest, which afforded communities a chance to cast their votes for which projects would receive funding.
The improvements to Fischer Park will allow the general public direct access to the park’s 30-acres of restored Blackland Prairie, which will also connect into the park’s “Enchanted Forest,” an existing wooded area that has not yet been formally converted into a public space for hiking and nature-play.
“We’re thrilled to support this nature-based play project in New Braunfels,” said Kristen Venick, Director of Niagara Cares. “It was exciting to see the community come together to vote for this project and we look forward to the enhancement of Fischer Park.”
The funding will also help continue Fischer Park’s restoration work to balance the urban forest, increase the tree canopy and improve local wildlife habitat.
“Park and recreation professionals work tirelessly to provide their communities with essential infrastructure that improves the health and well-being of their communities,” said Kellie May, vice president of programs and partnerships for the National Recreation and Park Association. “This renovation grant will invest in critical infrastructure for this community.”
The other winner of the contest is the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center in Clermont, Florida.
Other nominees were MacNaughton Park in Missouri City, Texas; Federal Gardens in Riviera Beach, Florida and Barracuda Bay Water Park, also in Riviera Beach.
For more information about the renovation and the Niagara Perk Your Park contest, visit www.NiagaraPerkYourPark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.