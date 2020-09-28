For the first time since he was 16, Tom Wibert will be out of a job.
“It’s has been quite a ride and I’m super thankful,” he said Monday after announcing his retirement as chief of the New Braunfels Police Department. “I moved to Texas 10 years ago not knowing what to expect. My plan was to stick it out — and I purchased plots at Comal Cemetery, which shows I was committed.”
Wibert, 59, came to New Braunfels after serving five years as chief of police at East Lansing, Michigan. He succeeded Ron Everett, who retired as NBPD chief in April 2010. Weeks after his swearing in on Nov. 8, 2010, Wibert contended with an officer-involved shooting and then the toddler who disappeared from a city residence and still hasn’t been found.
Future years included enforcement of the bans on disposable containers and cooler size limits on the city’s rivers, expanding the size and scope of city police operations and more. And through it all, Wibert led with a steady hand.
“For the past 10 years, Tom Wibert has led the men and women of the New Braunfels Police Department with professionalism, skill and pure heart,” the city said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “He has guided the department through the greatest period of growth in recent history, overseeing the force grow from 100 officers when he started to 140 officers today.
“He brought to New Braunfels a style of policing that focuses on officers being part of the larger community that it serves.”
Wibert said he informed City Manager Robert Camareno of his decision to retire — not only from the NBPD but also a 35-year law enforcement career.
“I’ve been a cop for 35 years, and that’s quite a long time,” he said. “I’ve had three jobs in my life — I worked at McDonald’s for seven years (including) as night manager, when I left there at 3 a.m. to get some sleep before my shift at the East Lansing PD, where I worked for 25 years.
“So since I was 16, I’ve had only one week where I haven’t been employed. I’m looking forward to at least a little time off before I figure out what I want to do.”
During his NBPD tenure, Wibert established a victim’s advocacy team, mental health unit, a police Explorer troop, and chaplains unit. He helped establish New Braunfels Independent School District’s school resource officer program, served on the Court Appointed Child Advocate services board and established and enhanced partnerships with area, state and federal enforcement agencies.
Wibert said he’s going to stay in New Braunfels and said he’s looking forward to seeing the new, $35 million police department headquarters and Veterans Memorial, approved in the city’s 2019 bond, come to fruition.
“We’ve been working on that for three years — first to get it in the bond package and then approved and then designed,” he said. “I feel like part of me is already there, and a brick hasn’t been laid yet.”
Wibert’s final day will be Friday. Camareno said the city will appoint an interim police chief before the nationwide search for a permanent chief.
“Tom’s greatest asset as police chief is that he cares,” Camareno said. “He cares about the community, about the organization and his staff. He is leaving a better NBPD because of his leadership.”
