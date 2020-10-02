Comal County’s coronavirus positivity rate dipped 1.46 percentage points below the state’s rate Friday as health officials announced seven new cases in the county.
Public Health reported a county positivity rate of 6.4% on Friday — a decrease from Thursday’s rate of 9.08% — while the state reported a 7.86% positivity rate.
As of Friday morning, Public Health had received reports of 25,437 tests conducted with 2,754 cases confirmed and 739 probable.
Comal County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 3,493. One of the seven is confirmed and the other six are probable. Four are from New Braunfels, one is from the Garden Ridge area and two are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. Their ages include one in their 20s, three in their 30s or 40s and three in their 50s or 60s.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the county’s total at 116.
Thirty-four recoveries were added to the county’s count, bringing the total to 3,259. The county now has 118 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of them, eight are hospitalized.
On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for four COVID-19 patients, three of whom are in intensive care. Two are on ventilators. Not all of those patients are necessarily county residents, and not all county residents who are hospitalized are in Comal County hospitals, county health officials said.
Residents wishing to be tested can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
