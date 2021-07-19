Comal County’s COVID-19 active case count surpassed the 400 mark, and its fatalities rose to 322 as health officials on Monday confirmed the death of a New Braunfels woman in her 60s in an undisclosed hospital on July 12.

Health officials reported 73 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 423, an increase of 45 from Friday’s report.

Of the new cases, 51 are confirmed cases and 22 are probable.

The number of active cases has skewed upwards in recent weeks. The county’s active cases numbered 189 on June 1, 226 on July 1 and 327 on July 15.

Comal County numbers are mirroring an upward trend across much of the country as the more easily-spread delta variant of the COVID-19 virus becomes the dominant strain.

Health officials have not confirmed any delta variant cases locally.

It’s unclear how many of the newer cases are among unvaccinated people. While Comal County says it has been tracking the vaccination status of those hospitalized and dying from COVID, it hasn’t released that information publicly. The Herald-Zeitung last week requested that data from county officials.

In a statement, the Texas Department of State Health Services said the delta variant is “having a significant effect on unvaccinated people leading to increases in new cases and hospitalizations.”

Texas officials have not said how many of the new cases are among vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Still, national and local health leaders say the most severe impacts appear to be happening overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated.

The vast majority of the new cases reported on Monday are among people in their 40s and younger.

According to the county data, 21 of the new cases were people under 20, eight were in their 20s and 29 were in their 30s and 40s. The remaining 15 cases were people 50 and older.

The county has reported 11,846 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

County health officials also added another 27 recoveries, bringing that total to 11,899.

Hospitalizations

Of the active cases, 16 people are hospitalized, one fewer from Friday’s report.

Ten of those patients are below the age of 60, a trend that is also being reported across the country. Senior citizens were those most likely to have the worst outcomes with COVID-19, were the first group to be vaccinated, and the highest percentage of vaccinated residents.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 30 COVID-19 patients, an increase of six from Friday, with six in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized.

The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe County has climbed from 4.06% on Friday to Monday’s rate of 4.56%.

Statewide, daily confirmed new case totals and hospitalizations are climbing fast but are far below their winter peaks.

On Saturday, the seven-day average for new confirmed cases in the state was 2,119. That’s nearly triple the average on the first day of the month when it was 757. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the state climbed from 1,591 on July 1 to 2,834 on Friday.

Testing and vaccination

Comal County’s seven-day molecular positivity rate stood at 8.23% on Monday, higher than Friday’s rate of 7.68%. The antigen rate was at 8.13%, higher than the Friday report of 7.22%.

As of this weekend, the state’s positivity rate is over 10% — a level that Gov. Greg Abbott and the Trump administration had identified as a red flag earlier in the pandemic.

In the last seven days, about 144,000 molecular tests, such as nasal or throat swab tests, were administered in Texas, and 10.2% of those came back positive, according to DSHS numbers. The last time the state’s positivity rate was above 10% was in February, and the rate hit an all-time low of 2.8% in mid-June.

According to DSHS figures, in Comal County, 60.44% of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 53.33% are fully vaccinated as of Monday. Those run ahead of the statewide rates of 59.46% and 51.42%, respectively.

The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 53.48% with one dose and 47.44% fully vaccinated.

The Comal County Public Health Department is now administering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older as well as the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.