The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending field operations until June due to coronavirus concerns, officials said Tuesday.
Census officials said in a press release that the Bureau is adapting or delaying some operations to protect the health and safety of staff and the public as well as to ensure a complete and accurate population count.
An adjusted plan calls for field activities to resume after June 1, as area Census offices begin returning to full staff capacity. In-person activities, including office work and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.
Concerns about COVID-19 and its impact are also forcing the Census Bureau to seek statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
Under the plan, the Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31.
As of Monday, 50.1 percent of Comal County households had responded to the Census either online or by phone. About 50.7 percent of households in Guadalupe County and 42.4 percent in Hays County have responded so far.
Also as of Monday, 48.1 percent of the nation’s households and 44.2 percent of Texas households have responded.
Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, said the temporary suspension allows more time for residents to respond without a visit from a Census employee.
“This is the first census in our nation’s history where we can respond online or by phone,” Meek said. “It’s easy and takes just a few minutes. While we ‘stay at home’ to beat this pandemic, we can also provide our scientists and health experts with the data they need to keep us safe. You count, be counted New Braunfels.”
Meek chairs the New Braunfels Complete County Committee, which includes several county and city representatives, New Braunfels Utilities, the McKenna Foundation, various volunteer organizations and the Ministerial Alliance.
The committee is tasked with connecting with local resources and organizations to inform people about filling out the Census and its importance.
Residents can still respond online or by phone. For households that did not respond as of April 8, they should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.
The Census consists of nine questions and asks who lives in the residence, what type of residence, name and number. It also asks age, sex, race and how those in the residence are related.
There is not be a citizenship question asking about one’s legal status on the Census.
Answers can be submitted on the Census website, over the phone or by mail, like a ballot in English or Spanish. Other languages can be used over the phone.
The demographic data would show who lives in the city and who needs help, such as low-income residents, senior citizens and foster children.
The Census also affects community entities like libraries, businesses and schools determining their attendance zones.
The Census website also shows how to avoid scams. It will never ask for a social security number, bank account or credit cards and money or donations.
Once data collection is complete, the Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce the apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that help guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.
