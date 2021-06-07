Comal County on Monday reported 32 additional COVID-19 cases, and one death that raised the county death toll to 323.
The public health office confirmed the death of a New Braunfels woman in her 70s, who passed away at a New Braunfels hospital on May 21. It reported 23 new cases and nine backlogged cases. The 22 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases raised the county total to 10,953, with 175 active cases.
Eleven are hospitalized, with county hospitals reporting nine patients, including two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. The county reported 16 recoveries and 10,455 total recoveries.
The area’s Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County, was at 2.11%. The county’s molecular positivity rate was at 3.36%, and the county’s antigen positivity rate was at 4.08%
Nineteen of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, eight are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two from north of Canyon Lake, one from south of Canyon Lake and two from the Garden Ridge area. Thirteen are ages 20 or younger, 11 are in their 30s or 40s, and eight in their 50s or 60s.
The county reports 101,818 tests have led to 5,855 confirmed cases, 5,074 probable cases and 24 suspect cases.
