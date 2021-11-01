After many calls, Casandra Ortiz got lucky and got the remaining daycare spot for her granddaughter.
“It was a challenge getting her back in [daycare],” Ortiz said. “Every place I called had a year or months-long waiting list. I don’t even know how First Protestant even had a spot open, it was a miracle.”
Like many during the pandemic, Ortiz was working from home. Once schools opened back up, so did daycare slots. But now daycares are full again.
Hansel & Gretel Child Development Center owner Sharon Wiedenfeld said they “can’t get anybody to work.”
Brilliant Starts Learning Academy owner and director, Trish Norman, said it is the same for them as well as other daycares.
“We’ve got a lot of kids, we just don’t have staff to get kids in,” Norman said. “I’ve already had four calls this morning trying to get children in, everybody they’ve called has had the same problem.”
Pre-pandemic, child-care workers on average made $11.65 an hour, according to the biennial 2020 Early Childhood Workforce Index.
The industry is predominantly female and Black, Asian or Latino, with many of those workers experiencing layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts, according to a survey by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Many daycares in New Braunfels are posting job openings online, namely for teachers to teach infants and toddlers. Hansel & Gretel posted a child care teacher opening at $10 to $11 per hour online.
Clear Springs Academy posted a job position for an infant room teacher and for a child care teacher at $10 to $11.50 an hour. Another posting is for a pre-k teacher at $11 to $13 an hour. They would get three days off at Thanksgiving and almost a week and half for Christmas.
Brilliant Starts Learning Academy takes care of about 78 children on average with 12 teachers. Norman said she preferred not to disclose wages since because it’s based on the position.
“It depends on if they are a certified teacher or if they are a brand new person who has never been in child care,” Norman said. “We keep advertising. I advertise [online], Facebook.”
Children’s Courtyard posted online for a teacher, an assistant director-preschool manager and a toddler lead teacher.
The postings do not list salary but do include a $1,000 signing bonus.
Ortiz said the First Protestant Church licensed daycare program charges her $650 a month, which was considerably more affordable than other local facilities.
She said it has about 200 kids from first through fifth grades.
“I couldn’t believe the rates, [$650] is really low compared to most of the places out there.” Ortiz said. “Her school before was $740 full-time. The at-home daycares were around $850.”
Oritz works from home and said the structure of daycare helps her daughter while Ortiz works.
The Ortiz’s pulled their son from school during the pandemic, and now that he is back, it is difficult to keep up.
“She really needs the academic learning daily structure, you go to school, take a nap at this time,” Ortiz said. “It puts our whole family back into a normal routine. It’s so important they have that background.”
As a recruiter for Holiday Inn Club Vacations, she said it is difficult trying to hire staff everywhere.
“Just in my field it’s a challenge to get women back since we’re accustomed to staying at home and working remote and we have to get [kids] re-acclimated to school,” Ortiz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.