The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce has a new leader.
Jonathan Packer, senior vice president of customer experience with the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, has been named the next president and CEO of the chamber.
Packer will replace longtime chamber employee and CEO Michael Meek. He will begin work in New Braunfels on July 15.
“I am honored to have been selected to lead such an outstanding organization of volunteers and staff,” Packer said. “My family and I can’t wait to experience all that makes New Braunfels such a unique and special place.”
The Presidential Search Committee started with 179 applications and presented the final three candidates to the Chamber’s Executive Committee on May 11.
After another round of interviews, public presentations and reference checks, Packer was recommended for approval to the full board.
The board of directors unanimously accepted the recommendation of the executive committee at a special-called meeting on Thursday.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jonathan lead our amazing staff. His experience, skills and dedication are a perfect match for our needs now and into the future,” said 2021 Chamber Chair of the Board Nathan Manlove.
Packer graduated from Georgia Tech and is certified by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute of Organizational Management.
He worked as director of the Upshur County Economic Development Corporation from 2006 to 2008, the Killeen Chamber from 2008 to 2015, and with the Austin Chamber since October 2015.
At the Austin Chamber, Packer served as its director and then interim senior vice president of their Global Technology and Innovation Division, then as senior vice president of digital. Since October 2018 he has served as senior vice president of customer experience, a role responsible for leading the marketing and sales teams to optimize messaging, revenue and customer experience.
“I want to thank our Presidential Search Committee made up of 12 selfless volunteers led by Lilia Marek of Rougeux & Associates,” Manlove said. “I know they each spent dozens, if not hundreds, of hours on the search. I also thank Michael Meek for staying on after his January retirement. The pandemic forced a pause in our process, and he continued to lead the organization and community through the challenges of recovery.”
Editor's note: This story will be updated.
