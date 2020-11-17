There probably never has been a prior occasion in New Braunfels to see men wearing lederhosen, stockings, tutus and red stilettos.
About 20 local contestants walked in women’s high heel shoes and other accessories on Tuesday to raise awareness for domestic violence.
The “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” inaugural fundraising event, which took place at Krause’s Biergarten and Cafe, raised more than $60,000 for the Crisis Center of Comal County.
Participants showed off their wares during a runway show and a short race.
Stacy Hill, CCCC executive director, said the purpose of the event was to recognize domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.
“We wanted to have an event in the fall where people could come together and race and have a remembrance for survivors,” Hill said. “The money raised goes to our children’s program, and through our prevention specialist and our prevention efforts, not only in our community and in the schools, but also in our shelter. Also, through our counseling program available to any community member who has fallen victim to domestic violence.”
The center hopes to make this event an annual occurrence on the calendar, Hill said.
Tiffany Mayne, with KNBT and KGNB Radio, came up with the idea.
“I just had this idea, and then I thought it would be perfect for the crisis center,” Mayne said. “Because it goes hand in hand, putting yourself in somebody else’s shoes. These folks at the crisis center work tirelessly for our community, and during this pandemic with funds so hard to come by, we are so blessed that this all came together.”
Some of the men looked like they were having a good time while likely masking the pain they were feeling donning high heels for the first time.
One of those was CCCC Board Member Sean Williams, who also dressed up his dog, Shep, in a tutu for the occasion.
“I did this because I was asked,” Williams said. “I didn’t know you had to dress up until two days ago. This is fun.”
Mayor Rusty Brockman, dressed like Cousin Eddie of “Christmas Vacation” fame, complete with a short bathrobe, cigar and hat, also got in on the act.
“It’s one of those things where you get the opportunity to help an organization and have fun at the same time.”
Muck and Fuss owner Terry Muckenfuss also donned red stilettos for the cause.
“It’s very awkward,” Muckenfuss said before going on the runway stage. “I think it’s the first time I’ve worn heels. This should be interesting.”
Other participants included Bruce Ingram, Daniel McCutchen, John Kunz, Derek Seidel, Brandon Mund, Jay Pfannstiel, Andrew Noonan, JP Kesselring, New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno, Pastor Ray Still, Father Carlos Velazquez, Alfred Valdez, Shane Rapp, Parker Granzin, Garden Ridge Police Chief Ron Eberhardt, Krause’s Chef Jeremy “Boomer” Acuna and New Braunfels Interim Police Chief Keith Lane.
“We just want to get the community involved so we can educate them on what the crisis center does,” said CCCC Board Chair Dawn Loding. “So many people have gotten involved with the crisis center on a level that’s giving back to the community and giving people assistance who really need it. All these people who are here believe in our cause and are here to help.”
The center provides services to women, children and men of all ages. These services include a 24-crisis line, shelter, counseling, support groups, legal advocacy, assistance with filing for child support, case-management, victim’s advocacy, transportation, information and referral, and community education and prevention.
More information about the center is available by visiting www.crisiscenternb.org.
A 24-hour crisis hotline is available at 1-800-434-8013.
