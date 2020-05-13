In its fourth year, the 72-Hour Film Race starts up Thursday with an unveiling of six surprise prompts that each short film must creatively incorporate within a three-day deadline.
The 72-Hour Film Race, organized by the San Marcos Cinema Club, is free to participate, and all skill levels are welcomed.
Comal County Rebels Art Gallery & Boutique, situated in downtown New Braunfels, and Coney Island Hot Weiners, in Schertz, are key sponsors of the event.
A free community viewing of entries –– with winners selected for $100, $75 and $50 gift certificates to a local business of the filmmaker's choosing –– takes place, rain or shine, around sunset on Sunday at the Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre at 1178 Kroesche Lane in New Braunfels.
Judges will rate the films by the ability to thoughtfully embed the prompts — an object, line of dialogue, character, scene, location and theme — into their story.
A bonus riddle, rooted in regional history, yields extra points if an image of the ancient landmark appears in the film.
"The event Sunday will promote the U.S. Census, with one of the Film Race secret prompts devoted to that topic," said Jordan Buckley with the San Marcos Cinema Club. "A series of regionally submitted PSA Videos in promotion of the Census will be shown before the community screening of Film Race submissions, as well.
The race begins at 7 p.m. Thursday when organizers post the six surprise prompts to the 72-Hour Film Race Facebook event page.
However, competitors can get a two-hour jumpstart by scooping them up from a new Korean eatery in downtown San Marcos, K Bop, at 5 p.m.
"We hate that this promising local restaurant opened just as the pandemic struck, so we're inviting Film Race contestants to consider calling in a dinner order at KBopSTX.com, before picking up their prompts, to show support –– but no purchase is required," said Dionicio Aguilar, a Cinema Club organizer.
Organizers ask contestants to send their name and any team members, along with a phone number, to SanMarcosCinemaClub@gmail.com.
Filmmaking teams must deliver their final product on a thumb drive to the Screen 1 projection booth by 7 p.m. Sunday for pre-screening to ensure it is "PG-13-ish" to abide by the drive-in's family-friendly vibe.
The community viewing of Film Race submissions is free to the public.
The film judging panel consists of Diana Garcia, the 2020 Excellence in Education laureate who teaches at De Zavala Elementary School, and Gloria Martinez, a Texas State University professor who chairs the U.S. Census Complete Count Committee for San Marcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.