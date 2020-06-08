While they don’t suspect foul play, New Braunfels police said the death of a 40-year-old Arlington man in the Guadalupe River on Sunday is still under investigation pending final results from an autopsy.
Witnesses last saw Chad Aaron Maples, 40, struggling while swimming upriver before he disappeared under the water. Around 3 p.m., police arrived in the 500 block of South Peace Avenue near Cypress Bend Park, across from where
bystanders pulled Maples onto a rock in the middle of the river.
“Officers entered the water, brought the male to shore, and began administering life saving measures until paramedics took over those efforts,” said David Ferguson, city and New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator.
New Braunfels Fire Department paramedics transported Maples to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels where he was pronounced dead. Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace James “Rick” Walker ordered an autopsy.
“Technically, the incident is still under investigation until the autopsy is completed,” Ferguson said.
Maples’ is the second area water-related death in nine days and the third this year. On May 30, Devon Walton, 22, of Houston, died after going unconscious while tubing on the Comal River. Results from an autopsy ordered in that case are still pending, Ferguson said. On May 18, Jhonatan Zavaleta, 25, of Houston, drowned while swimming in Canyon Lake near Comal Park.
There were two Guadalupe River related deaths in the city in 2019. Roberto Chavez Celis, 29, of San Antonio, drowned July 17 while swimming near a campground in the 4500 block of River Road. In April, Eddie Torres, 38, of San Antonio, was found drowned after a friend reported him missing near the 7200 block of Old Spring Branch Road.
