The total count of COVID-19 related deaths in Comal County saw a marked upswing Wednesday as seven people were added to the toll.
Comal County health officials confirmed the death total now sits at 52, and with 44 new cases of the disease, the total number of cases — both confirmed and probable — is 2,101.
The deaths reported to Comal County Public Health on Tuesday include a Bulverde man in his 90s who died June 29 in a Harlingen hospital; two New Braunfels men in their 70s, who died July 4 and Sunday in a New Braunfels hospital; and two New Braunfels men in their 60s and 50s who died in a New Braunfels hospital Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Nursing home residents were also among the latest deaths reported by county health officials. They include a man in his 80s who lived at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels and died Friday in a New Braunfels hospital and a woman in her 70s who lived at Kirkwood Manor and died Saturday in a New Braunfels hospital. Theirs mark the 12th and 13th COVID-19 deaths among residents of the facility since the pandemic began.
Of the 44 new cases, 33 are confirmed and 11 are probable. Thirty-six are New Braunfels-area residents, three are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three live south of Canyon Lake, one lives north of Canyon Lake and one lives in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Thirteen are younger than 30, 16 are in their 30s or 40s, 10 are in their 50s or 60s and five are older than 70.
Recoveries and hospitalizations
The county also confirmed 44 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 928. With 52 deaths, the county now has 1,121 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of them, 62 are hospitalized, a decrease of eight.
On Wednesday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 46 COVID-19 patients; of those, 17 are in intensive care beds, and 10 are on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents, county health officials have said. Likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
Testing
As of Wednesday morning, Comal County Public Health received reports of 12,841 tests conducted, 1,635 confirmed cases and 466 probable cases. Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Case locations
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 16.36%, essentially unchanged from Tuesday’s rate of 16.37%.
Of the 2,101 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:
• 1,579 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County
• 315 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch
• 108 from south of Canyon Lake
• 49 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer
• 42 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz
• 8 from Fair Oaks Ranch
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
• A positive quick-result antigen test
• Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
• Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.