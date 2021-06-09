Triple-digit heat indices this week have led New Braunfels Utilities to call for its first Energy Action Days of summer season on Wednesday and Thursday.
“With temperatures in the mid-90’s, coupled with high relative humidity predicted through the first half of next week, demand on the electric grid is expected to increase,” NBU said in a statement released Wednesday.
High humidity and warmer than normal temperatures combined for heat indices of 105 degrees on Monday, 101 on Tuesday and 103 by 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office at New Braunfels Regional Airport. The NWS forecasts a heat index of 102 degrees for Thursday.
The NWS initiates Energy Action Days when peak electrical demand is expected, informing customers with an “Energy Action Day” icon posted at nbutexas.com and NBU’s social media channels.
When customers see the icon, they are encouraged to help reduce energy as much as possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on those days.
Consumers are urged to reduce electric consumption as much as possible. Steps to help reduce electricity usage and manage utility bills include:
• Set thermostats to 78 degrees while at home, or as high as comfortably tolerable.
• Set ceiling fans to the summer setting by running them counterclockwise to pull cool air down.
• Reducing the temperature setting of your water heater to 120 degrees.
• Avoid using large appliances, such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers.
• Ensure gaps in doors and windows are sealed with caulk or weather stripping.
• Turn off lights, computers, and other electronic devices whenever possible.
For more conservation tips, go to https://www.nbutexas.com/energy-action-days.
