Lucas Rothrock, 18, grappled with his identity throughout his life, changing his hair, his clothes and his mindset.
After a long, difficult and liberating journey, he discovered himself and decided to change his name.
His preferred name, Lucas, was announced during the New Braunfels High School graduation ceremony in May.
The graduation of he and another student, Jay Barton, 18, were the first time any NBISD school changed announcements for transgender students’ preferred names, district officials said.
“It feels extremely validating because I’ve gone through my entire life, my school life, everything just being invalidated and being just uncomfortable with myself,” Rothrock said.
Barton always felt this is who he is, and said it was a great way to end his high school experience.
“It just meant a lot to me that people around me and staff in school stood up for me and made me more comfortable,” Barton said. “It was a good way to end.”
Changing times
It started when Rothrock approached NBHS principal Chris Smith, a new principal who had just finished his first year.
In a passing conversation during lunch in early spring, Rothrock asked if it were possible to have his name announced rather than his legal one.
Smith said he was open to looking into it, especially after a year of many changes during the pandemic.
“The practice in the past was just the legal name with no variations in that, so we kind of worked through that based on continued conversations with Lucas,” Smith said. “The reason why we do that is you don’t want nicknames — but we believed this situation was a little different.”
Lucas told all of his friends who are LGBTQ about the suggestion, and word excitedly spread among his peers.
Smith called Barton into his office and said he was seeing what could be done.
He reached out to friends who were principals and superintendents at other districts, who said their policies varied.
He sought guidance from the central office administrative team, including interim superintendent James Largent.
“After having that conversation we were going to allow that request to be honored because we saw it was in the best interest of the student,” Smith said. “His graduation may have been different, so I want to give credit to him.”
Smith said there is not a formal process, students can just talk to him before graduation and request their preferred names be announced with their parents’ permission.
“The principal was very much on board for this and he wanted to do anything he could to help,” Rothrock said. “He’s definitely a really cool person.”
He was ecstatic and told all of his peers about the change.
“For all the younger transgender youth at my school, I told them about this and they’re looking forward to graduation more than they ever have,” Rothrock said.
Rothrock said times are changing.
“I think saying transgender students’ preferred name is definitely the biggest step I’ve seen this school take because that’s something they’ve never done before.”
Barton said he and his friends generally ignored people who were homophobic, but have seen a lot of support from the community.
“I think it’s changed and I’m glad you can be generally respected,” Barton said. “It sucks to know people like that in town but we have enough people that we have Pride so there’s both sides to the spectrum.”
Rothrock went to River City Advocacy for several years along his journey for support, guidance and community with fellow LGBTQ youth. RCA provides mental health support for its Peer Support groups which involve building trust. They typically average about eight to 10 youth using their services.
“In my own personal opinion, I believe that there is a feeling of acceptance and understanding in New Braunfels in regards to the LGBTQ population that I have noticed increasing over the last few years,” River City Advocacy executive director Amanda Hunt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.