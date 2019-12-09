New Braunfels police are looking for a man suspected in the holdup of a local bank Monday afternoon.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police responded to a report of a robbery around 2:50 p.m. on Monday at the Frost Bank in the 300 block of Landa Street.
“Employees advised that an unknown male had entered the bank, passed the teller a note, and then fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Ferguson said. “He was last seen on foot heading down Landa Street in the direction of Walnut Avenue. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the incident.”
At 3:15 p.m., police investigators were questioning witnesses near at the bank entrance, which was blocked with crime scene tape. Several other NBPD units arrived, and officers with K-9 units searched the bank’s drive-thru area off Fredericksburg Avenue to the railroad tracks.
“The suspect is described as a white male, possibly in his mid-40s or older, standing approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with white or gray hair and short but scruffy facial hair,” Ferguson said. “He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a tan baseball cap and sunglasses.”
It was the first bank hold up since Feb. 7, when it took only hours for police to arrest a man suspected in the robbery of the Chase Bank branch at South Walnut Avenue and Interstate 35.
A citizen’s tip led to the getaway vehicle and subsequent arrest of a 33-year-old New Braunfels man. Police also recovered all of the money taken during the incident.
Anyone with information about the identity of Monday’s suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477; or leave tips online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
