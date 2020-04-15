Comal County Commissioners will approve funding requests from area non-profits and a short list of other agenda items Thursday.
Commissioners will consider recommendations by the county’s Family Protection Review Committee to distribute Family Protection Fee funds to eight applicants: Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Central Texas; Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County; Communities in Schools of South Central Texas; Connections Individual and Family Services; Crisis Center of Comal County; New Braunfels Christian Ministries; Options for Life; River City Advocacy and Counseling Center and SJRC Texas.
Commissioners will consider approving and accepting roads into the county road system in a section of the Morningside Trails subdivision, and the tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for March.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
