Comal County Habitat for Humanity needs all hands on deck from everything from building homes to administrative office work.
Because of the pandemic, the nonprofit had to pause work on a home for a family in Canyon Lake. They lost many fundraising opportunities and volunteers out of safety precautions, so they hope to regain some volunteers to resume the project.
Tiffany Quiring, Comal County Habitat for Humanity said they especially need volunteers on Thursdays and Fridays — including this Saturday.
Comal Habitat has 18 homes in the pipeline, but needs help for the Canyon Lake home.
“We’ve got a construction team out there working, but a lot of the stuff we do at Habitat largely is dependent on volunteers,” Quiring said. “We are trying to activate all of them since we lost connection during the pandemic since they weren’t able to volunteer.”
Habitat for Humanity builds homes for families in need at reduced costs and with the help of volunteers.
At the beginning of the project, they had about 50 volunteers, Quiring said. Besides work on the jobsite, they need people at their office to do administrative work such as data entry.
They also need volunteers for their ReStore, which sells home improvement items. Job site volunteers must be at least 18 years or older, while office and ReStore volunteers can be 16.
Volunteers can work one time or every weekend, and there’s something to do at “every skill level.” They are also guided by professionals to ensure their safety.
Since the jobsite work is outdoors, Quiring said this is a safe way to work during the pandemic.
Jobsite tasks include holding up structures, cutting wood or spotting for safety.
“Since it’s outdoors, it’s safe and I think people who are a little COVID conscious volunteering outside is a good opportunity for people looking to connect again with their community,” Quiring said. “And we need help for sure.”
Habitat for Humanity’s first big fundraising event was June 26 with a building kickoff. Other local organizations such as the New Braunfels Jaycees worked on studs and walls.
Quiring said she is hopeful more people will volunteer, especially since this weekend they will have more people than usual.
“This weekend we have more people coming out and it’s really remarkable to watch the entire process,” Quiring said.
She said there is no barrier to volunteering people should be passionate about helping others and willing to learn.
“So many of our volunteers are eager to expand their skill sets as well,” Quiring said.
To volunteer, go to comalhabitat.org and click the “Volunteer” tab. Volunteers can choose dates on the calendar and set up volunteer profiles for easy sign-up.
To sign up for Saturday’s build, go to: https://bit.ly/3xu6ITB
