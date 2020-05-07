City staffers and administrators late Thursday afternoon were still working out details of New Braunfels’ revised policies governing river parks and venues, which Mayor Barron Casteel said would be released before the weekend.
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released new executive orders that reopen many hair salons, tattoo parlors and similar venues under social distancing and capacity limits on Friday. On Wednesday, city and Comal County officials received an opinion by the Attorney General that opened the door to include river operations.
Abbott’s 30-day statewide stay home orders expired on April 30, allowing most restaurants, movie theaters, libraries, churches and museums to reopen at 25% capacity on May 1. Nothing in Abbott’s April 27 announcement or his clarifications issued Monday defined river recreation venues and outfitters as essential operations.
But the AG’s opinion issued Wednesday determined they could join reopenings of salons, barber shops and tanning salons effective Friday. Those indoor venues limit customer service to one station, scheduled by appointment, 6-foot social distancing separation between customers and clients, both “strongly encouraged” to wear face masks.
Parks, beaches and bodies of water are under more lenient protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those protocols require social distancing (in groups of five or fewer) on rivers and only recommended guidance for shuttle bus transport services — making it palatable and profitable to river outfitters.
Except for Easter weekend, the city never completely closed parks over the past seven weeks, only prohibiting those areas with river access. Casteel said city administrators were conferring with members of river parks and reopening advisory groups and outfitters on Wednesday and Thursday. He said the new rules will define the city’s approach, which covers many details.
“For one, we won’t have lifeguards near the tube chute, which requires a certain number for it to operate, and we don’t have a full contingent of park rangers due to the limitations on one-on-one contact,” he said Wednesday. “We also want to make sure those policies reflect the same for our first-responders.
“We want to do things that comply with the law, fall under social distancing guidelines and at the same time allow people to operate. The plan will have to be changed — there’s nothing that will be perfect from the get-go. We’re going to have to change things as we go along.”
Late Thursday afternoon, city communications officials, said “we are busy finalizing plans for city facilities, services and amenities. Those announcements will be made as soon as the information is available, which we expect to be this afternoon or evening.”
On Wednesday, Shane Wolf, Rockin’ R River Rides general manager said he was happy to see his operations edge closer to full service this weekend.
“We need the river recreation back in this town,” he said. “We need people here buying things and providing tax dollars, but we want it to happen in a safe and sound way.”
