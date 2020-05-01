As many city businesses will resume operations next week, the Texas Department of Transportation picked the worst time to close a main venue to traffic.
On Monday, crews will partially close Landa Street under the Union Pacific Railroad bridge for mill and overlay work, officials said Friday.
Greg Malatek, city public works director, said Landa Street will be closed between Mill Street and Landa Park Drive in front of the Wurstfest grounds. The work will begin at 6 a.m., said Laura Lopez, TxDOT’s San Antonio communications officer.
“Flaggers will try to establish one-way traffic as soon as possible after 6 a.m.,” she said, adding the main scope of the work will be immediately under the railroad bridge.
“There have been a lot of concern about the pavement issues there, and with the expected increase in traffic (over the summer), we’re trying to do as much as we can to address those needs at this time.
“If they don’t do it now, the pavement issues could get worse.”
Work is scheduled until 5 p.m., though Lopez said it could finish sooner. The project should be completed within the timeframe, weather and other factors permitting. Drivers should expect delays through the worksite and may wish to seek an alternate route.
“The work will consist of milling and overlaying this segment of Landa Street for a new paving surface and improved ride,” Malatek said.
Because Seguin Avenue, which becomes Landa Street after Main Plaza, is a state route, TxDOT, not the city, is responsible for maintaining the venue.
“Since there have been a lot of complaints about the pavement issues, this was the time to do the work – especially now that traffic is getting back to normal,” Lopez added.
(1) comment
Why didn't this happen three weeks ago! Maybe because it wouldn't annoy people. They have had weeks to do this but pick the week businesses open to do it. Why are the river parks still closed? Maybe because local gov gets more money from the fed gov if they say it's unsafe because of a Virus. Covid-19 isn't as bad as seasonal flu, but we don't close down the country for that!! I have spoke to Doctor at the local hospitals and they can't believe the county is closed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.