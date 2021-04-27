Texas’ torrid growth over the past decade is paying off with a major boost in political clout — two additional congressional seats and electoral votes deepening its already massive influence in the nation’s politics.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 decennial sampling released Monday indicated the state gained nearly 4 million residents since 2010 — more than any other state in sheer numbers and roughly the entire population of neighboring Oklahoma.
And yet, advocates cite immigration concerns, lack of funding for education and encouragement of census participation might have led to an undercount of thousands of Texans, and impact the way the state is represented for the next decade.
The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area has worked for months to see fair and non-partisan voting maps are drawn for representatives serving in the U.S. Congress and Texas Legislature.
“The 2020 Census gives citizens in the Comal area an opportunity to call for redrawing the voting maps in an open, fair and transparent way,” said Roxanna Deane, LWV-CA president.
“Redistricting impacts every level of government and every issue you care about,” she added. “Decisions made now will impact Texas for the next decade.”
The new Census data, released Monday after months of delays and conducted during the coronavirus pandemic, assures Texas of 38 congressional representatives and 40 votes in the Electoral College beginning in 2023.
Political tensions are expected to continue rising as Texas grows less white and more urban, demographics Democrats typically find favorable. But Republicans with a tight grip on the state’s political power remain in charge of the once-a-decade redistricting.
Gerrymandering, an 18th century term for the process of drawing boundaries of legislative districts to favor parties in power or unite communities with similar concerns, often results in districts with bizarre shapes and dissimilar communities.
Republicans are expected to create gerrymandered legislative and congressional districts that will continue their dominance at the state and local levels. The League said the GOP is already planning to redraw some boundaries similar to those drawn for Comal County and New Braunfels years ago. Currently two Republican congressional districts flank a small strip of District 35, a Democratic seat with boundaries extending from east Austin to west San Antonio.
“Texas has a sad history of heavy-handed gerrymandering of voting districts, and that is bad for democracy,” Deane said. “Voters should choose their representatives instead of representatives choosing their voters.”
The LWV-CA said the Legislature may need a special session to continue work on redistricting after more detailed, community-level census data is released in August. In the meantime, the House Redistricting Committee is considering several bills that could reform the redistricting process.
They include House Bill 282, which would form an independent citizens’ commission to redraw voting maps, and HB 3112, the Redistricting Transparency Act, which would make redistricting information more available through online postings and give the public ample time to comment.
Robin Engel of LWV-CA’s redistricting committee testified before the House Redistricting Committee on April 20, offering comments supporting HB 282 and a similar bill, House Joint Resolution 121.
“We’re just asking for a fair and open redistricting process,” Engel said. “In an ideal world, independent, bipartisan commissions with specific standards would draw the voting maps in a way that Texans can have their voices heard on Election Day.
“I commend the House committee for holding these public hearings. It’s a good step in the right direction.”
Upcoming events include the League and Fair Maps Texas, a nonprofit dedicated to non-political redistricting, co-hosting a “Voters of Texas Day of Action” at noon Wednesday.
“It’s an opportunity for those seeking to know more about redistricting reforms such as HB 3112,” Engle said of the event, now accepting registrations at www.eventbrite.com/e/fair-maps-texas-the-league-of-women-voters-of-texas-day-of-action-tickets-152015479391.
The national League will reach out to legislators throughout the country on Thursday. Citizens can also address House Redistricting Committee’s public hearing, which will focus on redistricting of Central Texas districts beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Citizens can participate in person, remotely or in writing by visiting redistricting.capitol.texas.gov/2020s.
“If you are concerned about 2021 redistricting in Texas, now is the time to act,” Deane said.
