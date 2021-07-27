Since their July 9 workshop that saw $116.9 million in 2022 budget requests from department heads, Comal County commissioners on Thursday will receive Judge Sherman Krause’s recommended budget and discuss setting dates to approve it and the county’s new tax rate.
The county’s $107.9 million 2021 budget went into effect Jan. 1, funded by a 2020 combined tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. Last Thursday, July 22, the Comal Appraisal District, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties, released its 2021 certified lists of net taxable values in the county, which rose by 14.44% since 2020, from $21.267 billion to $24.337 billion.
CAD values enable the county to project income and expenses for several county funds for general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, road and bridge, and flood control.
County justice operations – public safety, corrections and courts – comprise 48% proposed for all 2022 county funds and 67% of general fund requests, which this year total $81.279 million.
The county is considering 32 new full-time positions at an additional $2.371 million, more than $2 million in road and bridge vehicles and heavy road equipment; 32 public safety vehicles totaling $1.758 million; $1.611 million for the elections office to purchase an electric scanner to convert electronic ballots into paper ballots (which will eventually be reimbursed by the federal government) and nearly $912,000 in information technology upgrades.
Commissioners on Thursday will also recommend a property tax rate.
“As part of the proposed budget, you have to have a tax rate that would fund that budget, based on the certified values assessed by the appraisal district,” Krause said. “On Thursday, we will vote to only consider a tax rate, not to set a tax rate.
“If we go over a certain threshold, we have to schedule public hearings on the tax rate – and a date and time and location for those hearings.”
Last year, $112 million in requests preceded a 2020 budget subsequently approved for $110.9 million. In 2018, $104.8 million received requests preceded the county’s 2019 adopted budget of $108.8 million, which was $15.4 million more than the $93.4 million approved for 2018.
Senate Bill 2, approved by legislators during the 2019 session, prohibits public entities from raising tax revenues by more than 3.5% annually without voter approval. The measure also renamed the “effective tax rate” to the “no-new-revenue tax rate,” and “rollback tax rate” to “voter-approval tax rate.”
Formal notices listing salaries of public officials, the 2022 proposed budget, the 2021 proposed tax rate and dates of public hearings will appear in this weekend’s Herald-Zeitung. Votes finalizing the budget and tax rate, respectively, are tentatively set for Thursday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 26.
Also Thursday, commissioners will receive a presentation by county 4-H Veterinary Science students on their vet sciences project and certification process; recognize Milly V. Smithson on her retirement after more than 23 years with the Comal County Sheriff's Office and recognize several county employees for reaching 10- and 20-year service milestones.
After receiving citizen comments, reports from department staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Scenic Heights and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions.
Acceptance of new roads for county maintenance and releases of associated developer surety within sections of the Veramendi and The Crossings at Havenwood subdivisions; final plat approval of Park Lane Drive subdivision.
The treasurer’s monthly report for June 2021.
Memorandums of understanding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security investigations involving Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 Comal County Constable Offices.
Revised job descriptions for two positions in the public health office; conferencing technology upgrades for county Courts at Law utilizing the County and District Technology Funds; regrading the County Judge’s executive assistant’s position.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm
