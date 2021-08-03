New Braunfels Police Department investigators are looking into the death of an 18-year-old New Braunfels man and whether it may be connected to another incident.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police and fire units were called to the 1200 block of Gruene Road at 11:30 a.m. Friday, where the man’s body was discovered lying along the Guadalupe River by residents staying at a nearby hotel.
“It was immediately clear that the male had been deceased for longer than 24 hours and his identity was not immediately known,” Ferguson said.
Police later identified the man as 18-year-old Jesus Miguel Romero of New Braunfels, whose next of kin was notified, Ferguson said, with an autopsy ordered by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rick Walker.
Ferguson said NBPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the cause and manner of Romero’s death, which remains unknown pending autopsy results, and its possible tie into a nearby burglary.
“Investigators are looking into all possibilities, including a burglary of a nearby business,” he said. “All of that remains part of the ongoing investigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.