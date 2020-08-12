Comal County's active COVID-19 case count declined but its positivity rate climbed Wednesday morning as the county added 82 new cases of the disease and 150 additional recoveries.
The county's positivity rate is now 15.44%, up from 15.05% on Tuesday and down from 16.60% one week ago.
Of the new cases, 64 are confirmed and 18 are probable. Sixty-three are New Braunfels-area residents, eight are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, four live north of Canyon Lake, five live south of Canyon Lake, and two are from the Garden Ridge area. Seventeen of those are younger than 30, 29 are in their 30s or 40s; 24 are in their 50s or 60s; and 12 are older than 70.
The county has now reported a total of 2,556 since the pandemic began with 2,2027 recoveries, 458 active cases and 71 deaths. Seventy-one of the active cases are hospitalized.
On Wednesday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 16 COVID-19 patients. Nine of those patients are in intensive care beds, and eight of those are on ventilators. Those numbers contain both county residents and non-county residents.
As of Wednesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 16,551 tests conducted with 1,993 confirmed cases and 563 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
