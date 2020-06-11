What is considered “close contact” with someone who has the coronavirus?
According to the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, you generally need to be in close contact with a sick person to get infected. Close contact includes living in the same household as a sick person with COVID-19, caring for a sick person with COVID-19 and being within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 10 minutes.
If you think you have been exposed to someone with confirmed COVID-19, follow these steps to monitor your health to avoid spreading the disease to others if you get sick:
Stay home except to get medical care.
Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home.
Call ahead before visiting your doctor.
Wear a face mask when you are around other people.
Cover your coughs and sneezes.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid sharing personal household items like dishes, cups, towels and bedding.
Clean all high-touch surfaces every day with a household cleaning spray or wipe.
Monitor your symptoms and let your healthcare provider know you are experiencing symptoms that may be related to COVID-19.
If you go to the doctor’s office, wear a face mask before entering the facility.
How can I stop my glasses from fogging up when I wear a mask?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, you want to make sure your mask fits securely over the nose. With glasses, a mask with a nose bridge will keep warm air from exiting up to your glasses as opposed to other face coverings.
You can also try pulling your mask up higher on your nose and use your glasses to seal it and shape it to your face. Place your glasses right on top of the material that’s over your nose and make sure they don’t slide off. A secure fit will keep the warm air from escaping through the top of the mask.
