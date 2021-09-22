The Comal ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a release agreement for the former head football coach and athletic director of Canyon High School on Tuesday night in the wake of a grievance he had filed with the district.
After about two hours behind closed doors Tuesday, the board emerged and voted 7-0 to approve the release agreement for Joe Lepsis.
“We truly appreciate the board of trustees listening to concerns and working to help resolve the problem,” Lepsis’ attorney Tiger Hanner said.
In February, the district said Lepsis informed CHS administrators and his team that he would be resigning his positions to seek new opportunities elsewhere.
Lepsis, who spent nine years at Wylie East School prior to his move to Canyon, helped guide the Cougars to an 11-2 record during the 2020 season. Canyon also finished 2020 as the co-District 12-5A-I champions along with Dripping Springs and Seguin.
It was the first district championship for the Cougars in football since 1995.
Public details about the grievance are not available but the Herald-Zeitung has requested his original resignation letter, salary, title in the district after a new head football coach and athletic director was hired, as well as a copy of the release agreement approved by the board.
The board also approved a purchasing and sale agreement with the owner of approximately 22.92 Acres of Land Adjacent to Highway 281 and Mustang Vista, Bulverde. The board authorized the superintendent or designee to take action on the deal.
COVID protocols
During the meeting, the district administration gave a COVID update and discussed protocols.
The district has been reporting cases to the county and state as instructed.
District officials said active new cases have slowed down considerably, with around 200 active cases within the last few days.
The district had 211 total active cases recorded Monday and 262 recorded Tuesday, according to the district’s dashboard numbers.
Administration officials said they would assess attendance coding, evaluate eating spaces, adjust lunch periods, possibly cancel campus events and space out classrooms as needed.
The board discussed possibly sending out information to parents about attendance protocols concerning if a student is sick with COVID or some other illness. The board said it encourages parents to keep their children at home if they are sick.
Students who test positive with COVID will be coded as “District Excused” when a parent provides documentation from a medical provider to the campus attendance office, CISD officials said.
Comal ISD superintendent Andrew Kim said the district could inform parents by referring to the district handbook, since there are state truancy laws that determine attendance protocols.
Kim said the district will look at its options for remote learning and assess grade distribution sometime in October to see where the students are.
The board also unanimously approved giving staff five extra days of paid sick leave during a pandemic, however the board will consider adding more days.
The resolution it approved would offer five additional days or 40 hours of paid sick leave to employees through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
Annually teachers get five local days and five state days of paid leave, totaling 10 days.
With this resolution staff now would get 15 total paid leave days to use.
The federal government passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in which employees are eligible for up to 10 additional days or 80 hours of paid sick leave.
The act expired on Dec. 31, 2020, and employers could voluntarily extend it through March 31 this year.
The board in January adopted a resolution extending it through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
