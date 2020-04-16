On Thursday, President Donald Trump introduced a three-phase plan to restore the country’s economy, still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, which may point the way for both Texas and Comal County.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will announce his plan — expected to mirror the federal guidelines — at noon on Friday. That may open the door for New Braunfels and the county to prepare for their own future exit from stay-at-home measures in place since the end of March.

Trump’s plan is “a phased and deliberate approach” for governors to restore normal activity in places that have strong testing and have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re starting our life again,” Trump said during his daily press briefing. “We’re starting rejuvenation of our economy again.” But he admitted it will be “a gradual process.”

On April 1, the city of New Braunfels and Comal County amended respective measures designed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus after Abbott’s March 31 executive orders that closed Texas schools through May 4, and revised earlier lists of recommended exempt and non-exempt businesses.

The new national guidelines will ease restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while focusing on harder-hit locations. Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools.

The first phase of the plan recommends strict public social distancing measures continue. It recommends schools remain closed and discourages gatherings of more than 10 people and nonessential travel.

The second phase only encourages people to maximize social distancing when possible, limit gatherings over 50 people unless taking precautionary measures, and allows non-essential travel. The third phase mostly focuses on identifying and isolating new infections.

“You’re going to call your own shots,” Trump told governors Thursday afternoon in a conference call. “We’re going to be standing alongside of you.”

Completion of each phase requires at least a 14-day period and review before proceeding into the next phase. Governors could decide which of the three phases their states fall into, and could skip the first phase for the second “if they feel they are already there,” the president said.

Abbott, whose executive orders have mirrored Trump’s throughout the crisis, received the president’s thanks for his help shaping the plan on Wednesday.

City and county reaction wasn’t immediately available late Thursday. Local medical officials reiterated forecasts for Comal County to hit its peak of COVID-19 cases within two to three weeks.

During a series of town hall meetings hosted by city council members and city officials this week, most citizens asked about business assistance, when businesses would reopen, available virus testing and medical facilities, first responders and more.

Throughout the week, Mayor Barron Casteel and City Manager Robert Camareno have stated they are developing a plan to “reopen facilities on the advice of medical professionals” and that the city’s plan “won’t solely rely” on the governor’s latest guidelines.

Nationwide, the overall view is the government envisions a gradual recovery, in which disruptive mitigation measures may be needed in some places until a vaccine becomes available — a milestone not likely until sometime next year.

“It’s not going to immediately be a situation where we have stadiums full of people,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Thursday. “We’re Americans. We will adapt,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.