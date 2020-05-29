With the spat over mail-in balloting for the July 14 party primary runoffs ongoing, Comal County Commissioners approved early voting sites for that election, which will have 10 days of early instead of the usual five.
Commissioners approved recommendations by Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua for the main Comal Elections Office in New Braunfels to serve as the primary early voting site, with the CRRC of Canyon Lake, Bulverde’s Mammen Family Public Library and county annex building, and Garden Ridge Community Center as additional countywide balloting locations.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Greg Abbott doubled the length of early voting for the runoffs, which begins June
29 and ends, excepting the July 3-4 holidays, on July 10.
Garden Ridge voting, usually held at City Hall, has been relocated inside Bluebonnet Room at the adjacent community center at 9500 Municipal Parkway (Farm-to-Market Road 3009).
“Because of that they have asked that voting end at 2 p.m. on the final day ahead of another scheduled activity,” Jaqua said, adding the same was why the county’s Goodwin Annex building wasn’t selected for the runoff.
Earlier this month the Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower-court order allowing voting by mail for those having concerns about catching the coronavirus at polling places. The controversy between federal judges and state officials over the order has continued.
During an interview with a San Antonio TV station on Thursday, Abbott pledged the state would make every effort to ensure elections will be held safely.
“That’s why I extended the time period for early voting — it allows people more time to vote early at times fewer people will be there and at the same time reduce their exposure to others,” he said.
The governor asked all Texans to “continue the safe practices that they do when they go to the grocery store.” Jaqua said the county is following state law that limits mail-in or absentee balloting to those in the service, residing abroad or in other states, over 65 or with disabilities.
“We are working very diligently to prepare each of the voting locations in a way that will be as safe as possible,” she said. “We will be disinfecting machines after each voter uses them, as well as the polling pads.
“Everything that is touched will be disinfected, and we will have alcohol wipes, masks and gloves. We’ll even have disposable styluses for voters to use and trash cans for throwing them away. We’ll be trying to make things as safe to use as possible during early voting and on election day.”
Commissioners have not approved locations for election day on July 14, which Jaqua plans to hold at 14 universal sites throughout the county.
Also Thursday, commissioners issued a proclamation designating the countywide observance of May as Community Action Month before approving:
• Measures canceling plans filed for the Serenity’s Hillside subdivision; a vacate and replat creating separate lots in a portion of the Eden Ranch subdivision; an amended plat combining lots in sections in the Mystic Shores subdivision.
• An interlocal agreement with the city of Garden Ridge to place No Thru Truck signs on county-maintained roadways in unincorporated areas warning of No Thru Truck Zones in the city.
• Waiving penalties and interest accrued on one 2019 ad valorem tax account due to a clerical error; the treasurer’s monthly report for April 2020.
• Extending Comal County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers on Comal Independent School District facilities from the contracted end date of May 30 to run through June 12; a 30-day extension for Emergency Services District No. 3 to file its annual audit report.
• A line-item transfer reconciling various funds in the county’s 2019 budget.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
