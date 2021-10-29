It might not seem so, but Interstate 35 construction north of town is beginning to take shape.
“We’ve got the parkway turnaround lanes open in both directions and we demolished the Conrads/Kohlenberg Road bridge,” said Will Lockett, Texas Department of Transportation’s New Braunfels-area engineer said this week. “We’ve got the bridge beams in for the overpass in that area we’ll begin installing next week.”
Removing that overpass, which occurred a month behind previous projections was one of several major components in the department’s $63 million project to add main lanes and frontage lanes in both directions between New Braunfels and Hays County.
Elevated I-35 main lanes will be run parallel to three frontage lanes in both directions. Lockett said that six-mile stretch is about 60% complete and slated to wrap by March 2023.
Lockett said Farm-to-Market Road 306’s transition into a Displaced Left Turn intersection at the I-35 overpass in a separate, $18 million project is about 70% complete. Construction, which began in November 2019, won’t wrap until early 2022.
“It’s a much larger job than just the intersection,” Lockett said. “We still have some paving to do, electrical installations for the new signals and we’re still doing some paving on I-35 main lanes,” Lockett said. “The contractor has laid most of the concrete but we still have some gravel work (along the frontage) but concrete at the intersection needs to be done as well.”
Two FM 306 westbound lanes will veer into a turnaround onto southbound frontage, with three center lanes continuing under the overpass and a far right lane leading into I-35 northbound frontage. FM 306 eastbound traffic lanes will largely remain the same.
“Putting in the DLT is very tedious work — especially with the traffic. There’s no good way to say that it’s not going to be done by Christmas — wasn’t scheduled to be finished then. We’re looking at late spring or early summer of next year.”
With the demolition of the overpass, there aren’t as many curves in the six-mile work zone north of FM 306 to the Hays County line. Dozens of accidents occurred on I-35 main or frontage lanes in the zone in the past year, including five that led to four fatalities since January. The transportation department said excessive speed in the 60 mph zone led to most accidents; other causes included distracted driving, faulty evasive actions and following too closely. After six accidents within two weeks in August along the stretch, most of the curves are gone except for those allowing room for installations of bridge beams for the overhead lanes.
“There were concerns about markings in the work zones, which we’re trying to improve as well,” Lockett said.
The department expects to open a new Conrads/Kohlenberg at-grade crossing sometime next summer.
Traffic will flow through signalized intersections and include turnarounds near residential subdivisions between Conrads/Kohlenberg and Watson Lane, which will lose its overpass as work proceeds from south to north.
In the meantime, intermittent closures of I-35 northbound and southbound lanes — between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., seven-days a week, will continue indefinitely. Retaining walls have already gone up on the south end, ahead of setting additional beams throughout December.
“We’re working during the nighttime to [avoid] freeway closures during weekdays and weekends,” Lockett said. “Drivers in the work zone should expect delays, use patience, give our workers a break and if possible, use alternate routes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.